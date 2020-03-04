Britney Spears Considers Having Matching Dice Tattoo with Ex Kevin Federline Removed

Britney Spears is sharing her tattoo regret.

On Tuesday, the “…Baby One More Time” singer, 38, opened up about the matching tattoo she got with ex Kevin Federline before their marriage and subsequent divorce, revealing to fans on Instagram that she’s considering having it removed more than 15 years later.

Sharing two photos of her with the design — a pair of pink dice inked on her left wrist — clearly visible, Spears captioned the shots, “Albert Einstein once said ‘God does not play dice with the universe’ …. so maybe I shouldn’t have gotten the pink dice 7 on my left arm 🤔🤔🤔🤔🎲🎲 !!!!!”

She continued, “I don’t even like ink …. guess I should remove it ?!?!!!!”

RELATED: Britney Spears Reveals She Has ‘Self Esteem Problems’ That Cause Her to ‘Slouch’

Spears got the tattoo in May 2004 with Federline — who has a set of blue dice inked on his right wrist — while on tour in Dublin, Ireland. At the time, the pop star had been dating Federline, now 41, for a few months.

The couple were married in September 2004 and finalized their divorce in 2007. Spears and Federline share two sons Sean Preston, 14, and Jayden James, 13.

Spears is currently dating Sam Asghari, whom she recently raved about in a series of Instagram posts celebrating his 26th birthday.

“Happy early B-day to this man !!!!!” she wrote alongside a sultry shot of them cuddling up in front of a red background on Monday. “I adore and love him more than anything ….. ❤️🦁 !!!! Happy Birthday @samasghari 💋💋💋 !!!!!!”

RELATED: Britney Spears Wishes Boyfriend Sam Asghari an Early Happy Birthday: ‘I Adore and Love Him’

Asghari posted the same snapshots to his own account, writing, “Best birthday gift is your smile 🖤❤️.”

The couple were first romantically linked after meeting on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video in 2016 and have been inseparable ever since, often posting loving tributes to each other on social media.

The birthday posts come less than a month after Asghari revealed in a lighthearted Instagram post that Spears had broken her foot.

“When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you’re my Girl👌🏽,” the model wrote alongside a photo of the pair in the hospital. “My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing 💃 Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off 💪🏽 #stronger.”

RELATED: Britney Spears Shares Video of the Exact Moment She Broke Her Foot Dancing: ‘Sorry It’s Kind of Loud!’

Spears later acknowledged the incident on her Instagram, posting a video of the exact moment she injured her foot while dancing.

“I haven’t danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot 🏎💥💃🏼 !!!!” she wrote in the caption of the clip.

The “Toxic” hitmaker then acknowledged that she was dancing barefoot and preempted comments about it by saying it’s easier for her to maintain control dancing without socks or shoes.

“And yes …. I know I’m barefoot …. don’t laugh but I grip the floor better that way !!!!” she added. “PS you can hear where I broke my foot here 🙄🙄🙄 ….. sorry it’s kind of loud !!!!!”