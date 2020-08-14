Britney Spears Claps Back at the Fat Jewish for Dissing Her Peasant Blouse Tops

“Yes I do own a peasant midriff top for every day of the week,” Britney Spears wrote

Britney Spears is defending her signature midriff-baring peasant tops in a message directed at comedian Josh Ostrovsky, known professionally as The Fat Jewish.

Spears, 38, shared a video to her Instagram page Thursday showing off one of the tops — a white long-sleeved blouse with floral details paired with low-rise shorts.

“This little clip is a message for @thefatjewish 😳😂🤷‍♀️😂 .... yes I do own a peasant midriff top for every day of the week 🙄🤷‍♀️ !!!!,” she captioned the clip, in which the pop star silently walks up to the camera and poses.

It doesn’t appear that Ostrovsky recently posted anything about Spears' wardrobe publicly and her clapback seems to be all in good fun, especially considering that he has often discussed being a Spears superfan. The social media star even went onstage with Spears during her Vegas show in 2015.

"I don't really [care] so much about celebrity stuff ... but Britney I care a lot about," he told Bravo in 2017. "She gave me tickets to the show and I was just like freaking out and fanboying so hard.”

Lately, Spears has been regularly updating fans through her Instagram page. Last week, she opened up about her early skin struggles, revealing in a lengthy caption that she had issues with acne when first stepping onto the Hollywood scene.

"When I was younger I never really had an acne problem until I did my first movie … I was so nervous to be on camera so I went to the dermatologist for stronger skincare products !!!" she wrote alongside a backyard selfie in which she’s wearing the same peasant blouse as the Thursday video.

The singer said that while "it cleared up quickly" it is important that those who use these items are "careful because prescribed products are very strong !!!!"