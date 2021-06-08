"I held a snake at the @VMAs one time but decided to go ahead 20 years later and become the motherf------ snake myself," the pop star wrote on Instagram

Britney Spears Has 'Become the Snake' from Her 2001 VMAs Performance in Lime Green Snakeskin Catsuit

She's a snake 4 u! Britney Spears is pulling inspiration from one of her most iconic performance looks of all time, and it's sssssizzling.

On Monday, the 39-year-old singer posted four Instagram photos wearing a lime green and black snakeskin catsuit with the caption, "I held a snake at the @VMAs one time but decided to go ahead 20 years later and become the motherf------ snake myself 🐍🐍🐍 !!!!"

"And since TRICKS ARE FOR KIDS you tricky little s--ts… who knows what color snake I will be tomorrow 😳🤔😏 !!!!??? STAY SAFE folks and watch out for the 🐍🐍🐍🤭🤭🤭 !!!!!" Spears added.

The pop star - who famously performed her hit "I'm a Slave 4 U" in a green bralette and bejewled booty shorts with a live python wrapped around her neck at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards - appears to be dancing in the series of snaps. She paired the open-back catsuit with her signature heavy black eyeliner and a half-up-half-down hairstyle.

This is not the first time Spears has paid homage to her jaw-dropping VMA performance. Back in 2019, the "Gimme More" singer posted a video of herself dancing to Billie Eilish's hit "Bad Guy," using a stuffed snake as a prop.

In the Instagram clip, Spears dons a crop top and shorts as she performs intricate choreography to Eilish's track in her main entrance.

"Great song !! It made me pick up another 🐍 @billieeilish," she captioned the video.

Last week, Spears saddled up for a horseback ride this week and revealed that the sport was a favorite pastime of hers.

"Riding is my favorite thing to do 🐎 🐎 🐎," she wrote on Instagram Thursday, posting a video of herself playing cowgirl in an outdoor arena. The "Toxic" singer rode in style in a cropped white button-down, black pants, and tall boots, wearing her hair tied in a ponytail and aviator sunglasses.

In a two-part montage, Spears walked a brown horse in an English saddle out of the outdoor ring, offering her mount a loving pat on the neck on their way. In another shot, she's in the saddle and expertly guiding the horse through its paces.