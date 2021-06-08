Britney Spears Has 'Become the Snake' from Her 2001 VMAs Performance in Lime Green Snakeskin Catsuit
"I held a snake at the @VMAs one time but decided to go ahead 20 years later and become the motherf------ snake myself," the pop star wrote on Instagram
She's a snake 4 u! Britney Spears is pulling inspiration from one of her most iconic performance looks of all time, and it's sssssizzling.
On Monday, the 39-year-old singer posted four Instagram photos wearing a lime green and black snakeskin catsuit with the caption, "I held a snake at the @VMAs one time but decided to go ahead 20 years later and become the motherf------ snake myself 🐍🐍🐍 !!!!"
"And since TRICKS ARE FOR KIDS you tricky little s--ts… who knows what color snake I will be tomorrow 😳🤔😏 !!!!??? STAY SAFE folks and watch out for the 🐍🐍🐍🤭🤭🤭 !!!!!" Spears added.
The pop star - who famously performed her hit "I'm a Slave 4 U" in a green bralette and bejewled booty shorts with a live python wrapped around her neck at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards - appears to be dancing in the series of snaps. She paired the open-back catsuit with her signature heavy black eyeliner and a half-up-half-down hairstyle.
RELATED: Britney Spears Posts Rare Instagram Pic of Her Butt While Dancing in Neon Swimsuit: 'Enjoy!'
This is not the first time Spears has paid homage to her jaw-dropping VMA performance. Back in 2019, the "Gimme More" singer posted a video of herself dancing to Billie Eilish's hit "Bad Guy," using a stuffed snake as a prop.
In the Instagram clip, Spears dons a crop top and shorts as she performs intricate choreography to Eilish's track in her main entrance.
"Great song !! It made me pick up another 🐍 @billieeilish," she captioned the video.
Last week, Spears saddled up for a horseback ride this week and revealed that the sport was a favorite pastime of hers.
RELATED: Britney Spears Playfully Reflects on Being a 'Very Young' Mom: 'I Always Brought the Most Toys'
"Riding is my favorite thing to do 🐎 🐎 🐎," she wrote on Instagram Thursday, posting a video of herself playing cowgirl in an outdoor arena. The "Toxic" singer rode in style in a cropped white button-down, black pants, and tall boots, wearing her hair tied in a ponytail and aviator sunglasses.
In a two-part montage, Spears walked a brown horse in an English saddle out of the outdoor ring, offering her mount a loving pat on the neck on their way. In another shot, she's in the saddle and expertly guiding the horse through its paces.
After the day at the stables, the pop star posted an additional video of herself unwinding with another favorite activity: dancing. The "Circus" singer spun and twirled to upbeat French music, wearing a black ruffle bra top and blue plaid shorts.