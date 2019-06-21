Britney Spears Relaxes in Yellow Bikini on Caribbean Beach During Vacation with Mom Lynne

Britney Spears is enjoying her summer vacation!

The pop star, 37, shared glimpses into her island getaway on Friday in a video montage post that was posted on Instagram. “This is my kind of place,” Spears captioned clips, which were set to Sting’s “Fields of Gold,” of her enjoying the beach in a bright yellow bikini.

Another video showed the mother of two having some fun on a bicycle as she smiled at the camera.

A source tells PEOPLE Spears and her mother Lynne are in the Caribbean together.

The mother-daughter trip comes after the singer’s legal battles, including the new restraining order against ex-manager Sam Lutfi and the case involving her conservatorship, which Lynne filed a legal motion to be kept informed of all matters.

The quality family time also comes amid Britney’s continued focus on her health after leaving a facility for “all-encompassing wellness treatment” in April. Her decision to seek treatment came months after her and Jamie Lynn’s father Jamie was hospitalized in November 2018 after his colon spontaneously ruptured.

In April, Lynne posted a message of positivity on Instagram with a graphic that read, “Keep Going” and “I promise you won’t feel this way forever.”

The tropical getaway isn’t the only summer trip that Spears has been enjoying as of late.

Earlier this month, she and boyfriend Sam Asghari were seen smiling and having fun together while hanging out in Miami, where they were spotted riding jet skis and enjoying time on a yacht.

“Miami with mi amor @samasghari,” she captioned a series of photos from her romantic trip.

“305 with my Lioness ♥️ @britneyspears,” Asghari wrote along with his snapshots.