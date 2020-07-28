Britney Spears Admits She Got 'Carried Away' with Henna in Bikini Photo

Britney Spears is showing off some new body art!

On Monday, the "Toxic" songstress shared a sultry shot on Instagram, revealing that she covered nearly her entire body in ornate henna tattoos.

The 38-year-old posed in a snakeskin bikini to model the white body art, as she placed one hand on her hip and the other on the ground, gazing into the camera with a teased-hair look.

"So I got carried away with henna !!!!," the singer wrote.

Spears also included a second photo without the henna tattoos, in which she sports an embroidered, boho-style crop top, khaki-colored bottoms and a puka shell necklace.

"I think I’m going for a bohemian look in the second picture …. not sure what my hands on my hips are about 😂😜🤣!!! I guess I’m demanding attention 🙄🙄🙄 !!!!" she teased.

Earlier this month, the pop star revealed a different side of herself on Instagram, sharing that she now believes natural makeup is "the way to go" after years of wearing dramatic looks on stage and heavy eyeliner in her free time.

"Who would have thunk it ?!?! After all this time in my life I'm just now learning that no makeup is the way to go," Spears wrote alongside a selfie showing off her fresh face. ".... I mean …. a little makeup is fun but after spending so much time in hair and makeup chairs to look flawless .... I think a natural look is the way to go …. it makes you look waaaay younger and so much better 🌸✨💋 !!!! Pssss YES .... I know I'm wearing mascara in this 😉 !!!!"

In the photo, the star wears her favorite off-the-shoulder top and choker necklace combo while Spears’ foundation-free skin appears radiant in the natural sunlight, with her blonde hair swept into a loose half-up, half-down style.

"Beautiful 💗" Demi Lovato said in the comment section. While a second Instagram user seemingly loved her toned-down makeup look, writing, "We see your beautiful eyes Britney 💖💖💖💖💖 YES!!"

One hour later, the Circus artist posted a pair of selfies wearing the same outfit and making a similar pouty face towards the camera. She captioned the post simply with three hat emojis.