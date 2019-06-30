Britney Spears Shows Off 5 Outfit Changes in Home Fashion Show: 'Sometimes I Have More Than 1'

Image zoom Britney Spears Britney Spears/Instagram

Girls just wanna have options!

Britney Spears showed off her flair for fashion on Saturday, posting a video that showed not one, not two, but five outfit changes she made over the course of a day.

In a twist on her fan-favorite catwalk videos, which typically feature the 37-year-old singer strutting her stuff outside, Spears stands in front of a mirror to serve the five very different looks in her latest post.

The mother of two kicked things off by wearing a white one-shoulder mini dress, which she paired with a set of brown heels. From there she changed into a black crop top as well as a form-fitting red pencil skirt and a white and black hat.

Next, it was on to a colorful sequin dress, which consisted of a pink and white striped bodice and an electric blue skirt. Rounding out her outfits of the day, Spears went for a plunging yellow halter dress before changing into her most casual ensemble yet: a red long-sleeve crop top and a pair of denim shorts.

“Sometimes I have more than 1 #OOTD,” she captioned the clip, adding a winking emoji.

Applauding his girlfriend for her looks, Sam Ashgari sweetly commented on the clip, writing, “Killing the fashion game 1 hater at a time 👍🏽.”

Spears’ fashion-forward post came just two days after the star channeled one of the most iconic outfits she’s ever worn in her career.

On Thursday, the pop star wore a plaid, pleated skirt and a white cropped blouse, bringing to mind the schoolgirl outfit she wore in her “…Baby One More Time” music video.

In the “…Baby One More Time” music video, which debuted in 1998, Spears wore a similar pleated skirt and white top, but completed the ensemble with gray knee socks and a gray cardigan.

Spears also picked up a few new accessories during her recent vacation to Turks and Caicos with her mom, Lynne.

Before returning home, Spears showed off the fun souvenirs she was bringing home with her, which included a straw hat with a wide pink band, two bracelets, and a white baseball cap with “Amanyara” written in silver lettering (the name of a luxury resort in Turks and Caicos).

“Coolest hats ever here .. so much fun,” Spears captioned the post.