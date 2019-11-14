British swimsuit and lingerie model Demi Rose isn’t letting haters get to her.

After a video resurfaced on Twitter of Demi’s runway appearance at the Oh Polly fashion show during Miami Fashion Week in July, commenters began making fun of her walk. “Why is Demi Rose‘s walk strange?” one person tweeted. Someone else wrote, “Demi rose is beautiful but her runway walk was embarrassing.”

But the model, 24, quickly shut down the critics and defended her strut. “All jokes aside yes I’m not the best runway model. I was super nervous, didn’t want to do it, my top went missing backstage, my shoes were too big for me in height and size not to mention I was dealing with personal issues loosing my parents, my mom a month before,” Demi said.

She continued: “I wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone, make them and myself proud and that takes a lot of bravery, so for that I’m proud of myself because there’s a lot that wouldn’t have done it. But it’s done now. I can laugh too but I’m still here and it’s all Gucccci!”

Despite some of the criticism, Demi said she doesn’t regret participating in the Oh Polly fashion show.

“In hindsight it was a really fun experience, showcasing my own collection which I was really proud of. I’m really grateful for all the opportunities I’ve got given. Thank you to those who support me!” she said.

Since first breaking into the modeling industry, Demi has posed for WorldStar HipHop and men’s magazines like FHM, Nuts and Zoo.