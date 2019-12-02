British Fashion Awards 2019: All the Red Carpet Looks You Have to See

 

Hollywood's most stylish stars debut daring red carpet looks across the pond at the 2019 British Fashion Awards
By Lauren Lieberman
December 02, 2019 05:28 PM

1 of 18

Julia Roberts 

Dave Benett/Getty Images

wears a plunging wide-leg Armani jumpsuit, with sequin-embellishments, long sleeves and shoulder pads.

 

2 of 18

Tracee Ellis Ross

Antony Jones/Getty Images

in a pleated and layered white frock by Loewe with ruffled collar, teamed with white pointed-toe pumps and whimsical looped-up braids in her hair.

3 of 18

Rihanna 

Antony Jones/Getty Images

wears a custom Fenty seafoam green mini-dress with strappy velvet heels and a matching tulle button down attached to a diamond body chain and choker necklace. 

4 of 18

Cate Blanchett

Dave Benett/Getty Images

wears a plunging ivory Armani Privé dress, featuring ruffled tulle sleeves and a matching satin belt, teamed with metallic pointed toe pumps.

5 of 18

Naomi Watts

Antony Jones/Getty Images

in a velvet off-the-shoulder Burberry gown with dramatic, billowy long sleeves, teamed with drop emerald earrings and a matching ring. 

6 of 18

Winnie Harlow

Antony Jones/Getty Images

wears a structured bodysuit by Vivienne Westwood featuring a plunging u-neckline and pleated bustles synched at the hips, paired with blush-colored Manolo Blahnik crystal-toe pumps. 

7 of 18

Amber Valletta

David Fisher/Shutterstock

wears a plunging custom sustainable Stella McCartney white mini dress with an attached cape and strappy metallic stilettos. 

8 of 18

Joan Smalls

David Fisher/Shutterstock

wears a custom sustainable one-shoulder Stella McCartney white mini dress with diamond trim around the asymmetrical neckline and hem. 

9 of 18

Bella Thorne 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

in a strapless copper gown with a slit up one side and cut-out details on the bodice, paired with plenty of diamond necklaces, rings and watches.

10 of 18

Shailene Woodley

Antony Jones/Getty Images

in a blue Moncler puffer gown featuring an oversize blue-and-white stripped hooded cape-like coat. 

11 of 18

Lily James

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

in a white strapless Valentino Haute Couture frock featuring an oversized metallic gold bow at the bust. 

12 of 18

Jourdan Dunn

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

wears a patterned gold one-shoulder frock by Vivienne Westwood with a full skirt and dramatic ruching around the neckline, paired with metallic strappy sandals. 

13 of 18

Emilia Clarke

David Fisher/Shutterstock

wears a Schiaparelli Couture cut-out midi dress with a sequined skirt and a long feather-embellished train attached to each quarter-length sleeve.

14 of 18

Alexa Chung 

Antony Jones/Getty Images

in a custom ALEXACHUNG black sequined long sleeve ensemble with a white collar and shirt cuffs peaking through, paired with a pleated metallic clutch handbag. 

15 of 18

Nathalie Emmanuel

Antony Jones/Getty Images

wears a two-toned red ensemble, featuring a sequin skirt and a form-fitting bodice with a decorative bow on one strap, teamed with strappy satin sandals. 

 

16 of 18

Irina Shayk 

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

in a gray long-sleeve Burberry wrap dress with a thigh-high slit and knotted fabric around the neckline.

17 of 18

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Dave Benett/Getty Images

in a gold metallic Bottega Veneta halter-neck frock and a silver chrome clutch. 

