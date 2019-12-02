Hollywood's most stylish stars debut daring red carpet looks across the pond at the 2019 British Fashion Awards
Julia Roberts
wears a plunging wide-leg Armani jumpsuit, with sequin-embellishments, long sleeves and shoulder pads.
Tracee Ellis Ross
in a pleated and layered white frock by Loewe with ruffled collar, teamed with white pointed-toe pumps and whimsical looped-up braids in her hair.
Rihanna
wears a custom Fenty seafoam green mini-dress with strappy velvet heels and a matching tulle button down attached to a diamond body chain and choker necklace.
Cate Blanchett
wears a plunging ivory Armani Privé dress, featuring ruffled tulle sleeves and a matching satin belt, teamed with metallic pointed toe pumps.
Naomi Watts
in a velvet off-the-shoulder Burberry gown with dramatic, billowy long sleeves, teamed with drop emerald earrings and a matching ring.
Winnie Harlow
wears a structured bodysuit by Vivienne Westwood featuring a plunging u-neckline and pleated bustles synched at the hips, paired with blush-colored Manolo Blahnik crystal-toe pumps.
Amber Valletta
wears a plunging custom sustainable Stella McCartney white mini dress with an attached cape and strappy metallic stilettos.
Joan Smalls
wears a custom sustainable one-shoulder Stella McCartney white mini dress with diamond trim around the asymmetrical neckline and hem.
Bella Thorne
in a strapless copper gown with a slit up one side and cut-out details on the bodice, paired with plenty of diamond necklaces, rings and watches.
Shailene Woodley
in a blue Moncler puffer gown featuring an oversize blue-and-white stripped hooded cape-like coat.
Lily James
in a white strapless Valentino Haute Couture frock featuring an oversized metallic gold bow at the bust.
Jourdan Dunn
wears a patterned gold one-shoulder frock by Vivienne Westwood with a full skirt and dramatic ruching around the neckline, paired with metallic strappy sandals.
Emilia Clarke
wears a Schiaparelli Couture cut-out midi dress with a sequined skirt and a long feather-embellished train attached to each quarter-length sleeve.
Alexa Chung
in a custom ALEXACHUNG black sequined long sleeve ensemble with a white collar and shirt cuffs peaking through, paired with a pleated metallic clutch handbag.
Nathalie Emmanuel
wears a two-toned red ensemble, featuring a sequin skirt and a form-fitting bodice with a decorative bow on one strap, teamed with strappy satin sandals.
Irina Shayk
in a gray long-sleeve Burberry wrap dress with a thigh-high slit and knotted fabric around the neckline.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
in a gold metallic Bottega Veneta halter-neck frock and a silver chrome clutch.