Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Brielle Wears Gucci G-String Kim Bought for Them to Share

Kim Zolciak-Biermann wrote on Instagram she's "so mad" Brielle posted a photo in their shared thong bikini first

Brielle Biermann took a shopping trip to her mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann's closet — and the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star doesn't seem too thrilled about it.

On Thursday, the Don't Be Tardy reality star, 24, flaunted her curves wearing a Gucci thong bikini in an Instagram photo snapped from behind. "my mom bought it first but i wore it first 🤪" she captioned the risqué post.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Zolciak-Biermann, 43, appeared to be a bit annoyed her daughter snagged the suit, writing in the comment section, "🙄😂😂 so mad you posted it first 😂."

Adding a second comment, "I bought it for us both crazy."

The black string swimsuit bottom features a bedazzled Gucci logo and, well, not much else. Brielle accessorized with gold Cartier bracelets and styled her long hair down and wind-blown for the beachside snap.

"UNBELIEVABLE," Brielle's 19-year-old sister Ariana Biermann commented. "You About to start a BUNFIRE on that beach, 🔥👏😍" the family's chef Tracey Bloom wrote.

Brielle is no stranger to jaw-dropping bikini moments, though she usually wears cheeky bikinis from Zolciak-Biermann's Salty K Swim line.

In June, the RHOA alum posted a slow-motion video of her oldest daughter wearing a ruched printed bikini from the sustainable brand as she walked into the ocean.

"Wow @saltykswim marketing team is on point 😉💫😍#ProudMom "NEW COLLECTION" coming this month!!!! (Make sure to join at www.saltykswim.com so you don't miss out) 😘 #saltykbabe," Zolciak-Biermann captioned the clip.

"Between me and @colljoiner it takes a village to get the good shots lol," Biermann wrote in the comment section, tagging her friend, photographer Collin Joiner.

The Don't Be Tardy reality star posted the same video on her own Instagram page with the caption, "oooops... didn't sea you there." She also posted a series of photos from her beach day showing off the floral-print Salty K strapless bikini. "your man said i was the only fish he sees," Brielle joked in the caption.