“Close enough” the Don't Be Tardy star joked in the comment section when mom Kim Zolciak Biermann complimented her natural beauty

Brielle Biermann Wears 'No Makeup' and Ditches Her Signature Hair Extensions in Natural Selfies

Brielle Biermann is natural look during quarantine.

On Wednesday, the Don’t Be Tardy star posted a makeup-free mirror selfie wearing a messy bun and a baby pink tank top, looking noticeably different without her signature full-glam and volumized hair.

“no hair extensions no makeup just chillin😎💕🌸” she captioned the Instagram post.

“Beautiful 💕” former E! reality star Dorothy Wang wrote. While Real Housewives franchise member Gretchen Rossi said, “Soo stunning.”

But the Bravo celeb hasn’t left behind her bronzy glow. When one fan asked if she has uses self-tanner on her face, Brielle replied, “Loving Tan!! I have a code in a recent post go look🤪”

“Natural beauty 😍😍” the star's mom, Kim Zolciak Biermann, added. Brielle — who has always been candid about getting lip injections, but denies undergoing plastic surgery on the rest of her face – jokingly replied, “close enough🤪”

Earlier this year, Brielle surprised her fans when she decided to dissolve her famous lip fillers and dye her hair dark brown.

Image zoom Brielle Bierman Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Brielle Bierman/Instagram

“Dissolved my lips yesterday…gonna look like 18 year old Brielle again soon,” she wrote alongside an Instagram Story snap. “2020 new year new me!”

She also shared a series of throwback photos that showed her look before having any lip fillers.

“I know y’all know these lips ain’t the vibe,” she captioned a photo of herself when she was “16 or 17.”

Image zoom Brielle Biermann/Instagram

In February 2019, Brielle explained that she was insecure about her lips “because I had none.”