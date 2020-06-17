Brielle Biermann Shows Off Her Famous Curves in a Pink Bikini Designed by Mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Brielle Biermann seems to have a new favorite bikini designer!

On Tuesday, the Don’t Be Tardy reality star, 23, showed off her famous assets on Instagram wearing yet another design from mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s sustainable swimwear line Salty K.

“NEW @saltykswimswimsuit available tomorrow 💖💖🌸🎀” Brielle — who frequently promotes the newly-launched brand on social media — captioned her post.

In the photo, the Bravo celeb is sporting a baby pink bikini top that features the bow and figure-flattering ruching teamed with matching bottoms, Dior chrome sunglasses and a Jacquemus bucket hat.

“imagine being this hot,” YouTuber Tana Mongeau said in the comment section. A second Instagram user added, “Ok can I say perfect barbie 💞”

Brielle also teased the launch on her Instagram Story, posting a flat shot of the matching two-piece, as well as another poolside selfie wearing the same head-to-toe pink ensemble: “Available tomorrow at 3 pm est,” she wrote over the second post, adding a pink bow emoji.

The reality star first posted snaps from the backyard photoshoot last month, sharing one close-up selfie and one half-body outfit shot, with the caption, "POV the bartender bringing me my drink poolside🍹"

Last week, Brielle's younger sister Ariana Biermann, 18, also showed support for her mom's new business venture when she posed with her husky in a series of Instagram photos wearing the Salty K white "Boardwalk" bikini set.

And this is not the first time the Biermann sisters have modeled the new swimwear line on Instagram — Zolciak-Biermann, 42, recently told PEOPLE that Brielle and Ariana leaked two of the bikini designs before Salty K officially launched on June 1 … without her permission!

“Without me knowing, these bitches went outside to the pool and started taking pictures and posting photos in bikinis that aren't launching 'til the end of June!” Zolciak-Biermann joked at the time. “I said, 'You can't post that Brielle. I don't want people to keep seeing these designs.’