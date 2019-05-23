Red Hot! Brielle Biermann Shows Off Her Figure in Sexy Thong Lingerie

Brielle Biermann regularly exhibits her fashion choices on Instagram — and isn't afraid to show off a little skin

By Jen Juneau
May 23, 2019 09:18 AM

Brielle Biermann is showing off her assets.

On Wednesday, the daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann shared a video to her Instagram story, where she posed in front of a mirror in only a red bra and matching underwear.

Sporting long, flowing wavy locks in shades of pink, the 22-year-old turned around for the end of the clip to put the back of the cheeky ensemble — a thong bottom — on display.

Brielle regularly exhibits her fashionable side on Instagram, and isn’t afraid to show off a little skin — or joke about the strong family resemblance among herself, her mom and her younger sister Ariana, 17.

Brielle Biermann
Brielle Biermann/Instagram
Brielle Biermann
Brielle Biermann/Instagram

RELATED: Brielle Biermann Shows Off Her Cleavage in Sexy Video from 22nd Birthday Celebrations

In a glam snapshot Brielle posted in March, the trio — who looked more like triplets than a mother and her daughters — showed off their signature pouts, perfectly contoured makeup and identical dirty-blonde locks with a middle part.

Brielle Biermann
Brielle Biermann/Instagram

Joking about their matching appearances, Brielle captioned the photo, “We went to the plastic surgeon and asked for the 3 for 1 special💉”

 

In April, Brielle and Kim, 41, enjoyed some sun during a tropical family vacation, showing off their suits in very similar (and very sexy) Instagram snaps.

From their similar poses to matching suit styles, their Instagram accounts were a mirror image to one another — and it all started when Kim and Brielle both shared photos of their backsides.

Kim shared a photo of herself walking to the beach in a printed swimsuit with flared trim and an oversized floppy hat. On the same day, Brielle shared a pic of herself lying on her stomach, showing off her striped two-piece and writing, “Sunny & 75 and y’all still have a better view than I do💋”

The following day, they each showed off the front of their beachside looks, with Brielle posing atop a jet ski in a cheetah-print bikini and Kim sharing a pic of her cheetah-print suit similar to her daughter’s, writing, “Suns out … Buns out 😉.”

