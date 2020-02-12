Brielle Biermann Says She Re-Injected Her Lip Filler 'Just a Tad' to Fix Unevenness: 'Less Is More'

After revealing last month that she dissolved her lip fillers, Brielle Biermann announced on Tuesday that she paid a visit to Atlanta-based Dr. Thuy Doan for a little touch up.

“All the filler I had before made my lips uneven… so I had @dr.thuydoan re-inject my lips JUST A TAD and I couldn’t be happier. Still NO WHERE NEAR how there were before…,” the Don’t Be Tardy reality star, 22, wrote over a selfie on her Instagram Story.

“Less is more!” she added.

Doan shared a before and after photo on her own Instagram Story, which shows a slight increase in the size of Biermann’s upper lip and a slight decrease in the size of her lower lip.

“I’ve reversed and reshaped her lips,” she wrote over the post.

Image zoom Dr. Thuy Doan/Instagram

The update comes after Biermann — who is the daughter of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak Biermann — opened up about her recent transformation on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of herself with noticeably darker hair, Biermann wrote, “Brunette Brielle is completely different than Blonde Brielle.”

In January, Biermann (who began getting her lips plumped at age 18) announced that she dissolved her lip fillers and shared a selfie showing off her significantly smaller pout.

“Dissolved my lips yesterday…gonna look like 18 year old Brielle again soon,” she wrote alongside a shot of herself looking away from the camera. “2020 new year new me!”

“First day of work in 2020… last interview of Don’t Be Tardy season 8,” Biermann slyly captioned the shot.

Image zoom brielle biermann/instagram

The reality star followed up with an additional post the next day, this time calling attention to the new change.

“New year! New lips! New hair! Same bitch!” the Bravo celeb captioned a video, which shows her posing in a mirror.

In the clip, Biermann zooms in to give fans a better view of her lips. The star is also seen wearing a Mickey Mouse crewneck with her hair styled in her signature beach waves.

Biermann also shared a before photo on her Instagram Story, revealing she had more than one dissolving session.