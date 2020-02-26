Brielle Biermann Says Sister Kaia Rose, 6, Is Already a Sassy 'Style Icon': 'We Buy Her Makeup' 

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her two oldest daughters, Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann — often called “triplets” on social media — are known for their similar sense of style and affinity for all things glam.

And the youngest girl of the Biermann bunch, 6-year-old Kaia Rose, is catching on: “She is the best of all three of us,” Brielle tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“I think Kaia took all sassiness and style icon queen from me and my mom and my sister,” the Don’t Be Tardy star, 22, says. “She is going to be a model or a fashion stylist or a makeup owner. She is all about her clothes, especially her headband. She wears a headband every night when she goes to bed.”

Kaia (who Zolciak-Biermann shares with husband Kroy Biermann) also raids her big sister’s makeup collection — even though she has one of her own!

Image zoom From left to right, Ariana Biermann, Brielle Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann Steve Dietl/Bravo

“We buy her makeup,” Brielle tells PEOPLE. “When we were on our road trip over the summer, she would take my lipstick and I’m like, ‘Mom, where is my lipstick going? I could never find it.’ Her lips would be like bright pink one day…I’m like, ‘Oh, my god, that’s where my lipsticks are going!’ I catch her just sitting in her bathroom putting them on.”

The Bravo star — who started getting her lips injected at age 18 but got the filler dissolved in January — joked, “I look at Kaia’s lips [like] f*** her because she has beautiful big lips already.”

Zolciak-Biermann, 41, recently shared a photo of Kaia wearing a flower headband and a ballgown with a tulle skirt: “One thing @kaiabiermann ALWAYS wants to do is dress up and take pictures 😂😍 photo credit: daddy @kroybiermann dress by @ittybittytoes 🥰:” she captioned the Instagram post.

“She’s so beautiful ❤️” one Instagram user wrote. Another added, “She is such a gorgeous girlie-girl!!!!”

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star confirmed that her youngest daughter has an “eye for fashion,” alongside a close-up Instagram photo of Kaia last month.

“The funniest little girl that EVER existed! She has an incredible eye for fashion, a huge heart, the best one liners ever and she is going to give us a run for our money 🙈 Kaia Rose ❤️ @kaiabiermann,” she captioned the post.

Last year, Zolciak-Biermann caught some heat after posting a photo of Kaia, seemingly during a confessional interview for Don’t Be Tardy.

“Picture of the screen, where does the time go @kaiabiermann how are you 5 already?” wrote Zolciak-Biermann, who took a photo of her daughter on the TV screen to share with fans.

But some followers responded to her post claiming her daughter’s “grown-up” appearance was unnatural and shamed Zolciak-Biermann for letting her daughter wear makeup.

“Makeup and hair extensions. Really??,” one user slammed the Bravo star in the comments. The assumption seemed to give Zolciak-Biermann a good laugh as she responded, “hair extensions now that’s funny!”

Another user told the mother her daughter was “too young” to be wearing makeup. “She also has eyeliner on just saying shes a beauty without makeup and way too young,” the critic wrote.

The reality star set the record straight and said, “no eyeliner sweetie stop reaching.”

When a third critic asked, “why is [Kaia] wearing a bright red lipstick? I don’t eve[sic] wear lipstick that bright,” the mother-of-six reminded the hater that everyone is entitled to do what makes them happy — whether that means wearing makeup or not.

“sweetie it’s a tv screen color is off it’s not accurate but regardless just because you don’t doesn’t mean others won’t,” Zolciak-Biermann responded, adding some bright red lip emojis.