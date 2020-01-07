Brielle Biermann Reveals Dramatic New Look After Announcing She Dissolved Her Lip Fillers

New year, new lips!

Brielle Biermann is debuting a dramatic new look after announcing her plans to dissolve her lip fillers.

On Sunday, Biermann, 22, shared a selfie, which shows off her significantly smaller pout.

“First day of work in 2020… last interview of Don’t Be Tardy season 8,” Biermann slyly captioned the shot.

The reality star followed up with an additional post on Monday, this time calling attention to the new change.

“New year! New lips! New hair! Same bitch!” Biermann captioned a video, which shows her posing in a mirror.

In the clip, Biermann zooms in to give fans a better view of her lips. The star is also seen wearing a Mickey Mouse crewneck with her hair styled in her signature beach waves.

Biermann, whose mom is former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann also shared a before photo on her Instagram Story, revealing she had more than one dissolving session.

“Last night before we dissolved even more,” Biermann wrote.

The Bravo star, who began getting her lips plumped at age 18, revealed on her Instagram Story Saturday that she recently dissolved her lip fillers.

“Dissolved my lips yesterday…gonna look like 18 year old Brielle again soon,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself looking away from the camera. “2020 new year new me!”

Biermann also said that due to the removal, she will be, “Black n blue for a few days.”

In addition, she shared a series of throwback photos that showed her look before having any lip fillers.

“I know y’all know these lips ain’t the vibe,” she captioned a photo of herself when she was “16 or 17.”

Brielle also included face-palm emojis about her former photos, seemingly saying that she was not a fan of her previous look.

Over the years, Brielle has been very candid about her decision to get her lips injected.

In February 2019, Brielle explained that she was insecure about her lips “because I had none.”

“All my friends had beautiful, full lips,” she said. “Like my best friend Elizabeth. I was like, you bitch, I want lips that look like yours… Since I was 14 I was like, I have to have my lips done right when I turn 18. If I could’ve done it sooner I would’ve and I don’t regret it. I don’t think I’ve gone overboard like people claim.”