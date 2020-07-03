Brielle Biermann Poses in Revealing Thong Bikini from Mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Swimwear Line
The 23-year-old left little to the imagination as she modeled a Brazilian thong bikini from her mom's luxury swim line, Salty K
Brielle Biermann spent the day with friends at the beach in Florida — and helped promote her mom's daring swimwear at the same time.
The Don't Be Tardy star, 23, modeled the Seasalt Top and Bottoms (which retail for $90 each) from her Kim Zolciak-Biermann's newly launched luxury sustainable swimwear line Salty K, and she made sure to do everything to get the perfect Insta shot.
While showing plenty of skin in the skimpy baby blue Brazilian bikini thong bottoms, Biermann leaned on the sand posing on her hands and knees. As one friend took her photo, another one filmed from a different angle and zoomed in close on her bottom in a video shared on her Instagram Story.
The reality star jokingly captioned the clip, "We'll do anything for the best shot!"
Another video captured Biermann seductively straddling in the water with her backside turned to the camera and her face leaning to look over her right shoulder.
Biermann supported her mom's swimwear designs right before the launch and first posted snaps from the backyard photoshoot last month, sharing one close-up selfie and one half-body outfit shot, with the caption, "POV the bartender bringing me my drink poolside🍹."
When Zolciak-Biermann, 42, launched Salty K, she told PEOPLE that designing swimwear was always a dream of hers, since's always had so many different design ideas.
"I know how I want suits to look and fit. I have visions and sketches," the star said.
"I think people know that if I'm going to do something, I'm going to do it 100 percent, that's it," she added. "I own more over 1,000 bikinis - I know a lot about fit, fabrication and style."