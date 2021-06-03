Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Slow-Motion Video of Daughter Brielle Modeling Salty K Bikini: 'Proud Mom'

"Wowzers!!!!" the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star wrote on her daughter's Instagram

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Brielle Biermann hyping each other up on Instagram is total mother-daughter goals.

On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 43, posted a slow-motion video of Biermann, 24, modeling a cheeky ruched printed bikini from Zolciak-Biermann's Salty K Swim brand as she walked into the ocean.

"Wow @saltykswim marketing team is on point 😉💫😍#ProudMom "NEW COLLECTION" coming this month!!!! (Make sure to join at www.saltykswim.com so you don't miss out) 😘 #saltykbabe," Zolciak-Biermann captioned the sexy clip.

"Between me and @colljoiner it takes a village to get the good shots lol," Biermann wrote in the comment section, tagging her friend, photographer Collin Joiner.

The Don't Be Tardy reality star posted the same video on her own Instagram page with the caption, "oooops... didn't sea you there." She also posted a series of photos from her beach day showing off the floral-print Salty K strapless bikini. "your man said i was the only fish he sees," Biermann joked in the caption.

"Wowzers!!!! @saltykswim fits you perfectly!! ❤️❤️" Zolciak-Biermann commented on one post.

Last summer, the 24-year-old posted several photos of herself modeling her mom's sustainable swimwear brand. In one snap, the Bravo celeb rocked a baby pink bikini top that features the bow and figure-flattering ruching teamed with matching bottoms, Dior chrome sunglasses and a Jacquemus bucket hat.

Zolciak-Biermann previously told PEOPLE that her two oldest daughters (she's also mom to Ariana Biermann, 19) leaked two of the bikini designs before Salty K officially launched last year … without her permission!

"Without me knowing, these bitches went outside to the pool and started taking pictures and posting photos in bikinis that aren't launching 'til the end of June!" Zolciak-Biermann joked at the time. "I said, 'You can't post that Brielle. I don't want people to keep seeing these designs.'

The reality star continued, "[Brielle] was so mad, she said, 'I'm removing all my Salty K stuff from my Instagram! Why would you give me suits that you're not ready for me to take pictures in?' It was hilarious."