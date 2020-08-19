Brielle Biermann Models Her Makeup Line KAB Cosmetics in Lingerie-Clad Photo Shoot

The Bravo star showed off a new look from KAB Cosmetics, the beauty brand she founded with mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann and sister Ariana Biermann

Brielle Biermann is promoting her makeup line with some eye-catching Instagram photos.

On Tuesday, the Don’t Be Tardy reality star, 23, posted three snaps wearing a lacey black bra and a deep berry lip color from the cruelty-free beauty brand she founded with mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann and sister Ariana Biermann, KAB Cosmetics.

“surprise me 💋” she captioned the sultry selfies.

To complete the vampy look, Biermann lined her waterline with black eyeliner, added a pair of dramatic false eyelashes and fluffed up her brows. She didn’t say what lipstick shade she's wearing in the post, but the official KAB Cosmetics Instagram account hinted that the hue might be coming soon, writing, “Sneak peek 👀” in the comment section.

Earlier that day on her Instagram Story, Biermann revealed that makeup artist Jose Corella “took scissors to my eyelashes” when creating the look.

“I just want you guys to do that I’ve never experienced a level of trust like I just did with Jose because he literally just took scissors to my eyelashes. And I allowed that to happen,” Biermann said in the clip. Corella jokingly replied, “I don’t know if you allowed it but I did it.”

“Yeah, pretty much," she added. "So, I don’t know if there’s anybody on this planet that I trust more than Jose in this moment."

The reality star also shared two selfies last week wearing a peachy nude shade from KAB Cosmetics with the caption, "be his peace, he already wishes you were me🤍"

“NEW @saltykswimswimsuit available tomorrow 💖💖🌸🎀” Brielle — who frequently promotes the newly-launched brand on social media — captioned her post.

In the photo, the Bravo celeb is sporting a baby pink bikini top that features a bow and figure-flattering ruching teamed with matching bottoms, Dior chrome sunglasses and a Jacquemus bucket hat.

“imagine being this hot,” YouTuber Tana Mongeau said in the comment section. A second Instagram user added, “Ok can I say perfect barbie 💞”