Brielle Biermann Looks Nearly Unrecognizable in Brown Wig: ‘Kim’s Daughter Who?’

Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, is closing out 2019 with a new look.

On Monday, the Don’t Be Tardy star looked like an entirely different person as she posed in the mirror while sporting a brown wig in an Instagram video. In the caption, Brielle, 22, poked fun at looking so different from her mother, 41, with her new hairdo.

“Kim’s daughter who? Not with this brown weave!” Brielle wrote.

Over the years, Brielle and her sister, Ariana Biermann, have developed a striking resemblance to their mother. In June, Zolciak-Biermann posted a sweet selfie with her two girls, and despite the nearly 20-year age gap between the reality star and her daughters, the three could easily pass as sisters.

“My ❤️,” the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star captioned the photo of the blonde beauties. Brielle and Ariana (who were legally adopted by Zolciak-Biermann’s husband Kroy Biermann in 2013) returned the love in the comments section.

Brielle wrote, “Love you angel” under the picture, while Ariana, 18, commented, “I love u bff.”

Fans and followers were quick to point out a few seemingly enhanced facial features on the famous trio. One user wrote, “The three of you should be a commercial for Botox.”

But Zolciak-Biermann and Brielle haven’t denied they went under the knife. The Bravo stars opened up about their plastic surgery procedures during a PEOPLE Now interview in February.

Zolciak-Biermann admitted she wanted the injections in her face, but said her tummy tuck was a necessity.

“I had a major hernia after my twins, so I had to have it repaired regardless, and they do it the same way almost as a tummy tuck, so I said you might as well do the repair, and I mean it was covered by insurance and the whole nine yards,” she said. “So I don’t know that I honestly would’ve done a tummy tuck, I feel like my stomach was pretty good, but I’m open with [her plastic surgeries].”

As for her two oldest daughters, the reality star — who also has daughter Kaia, 6, and three boys, Kroy Jr., 8, Kash, 7, and Kane, 6 — said she won’t “let them do anything until they’re 18,” which was a problem for Brielle.

“Brielle was very insecure about her lips, I heard about it forever,” Zolciak-Biermann said. “And when she turned 18, she was like, I’m doing it. And I was like, well, I’m going to take you to the best, I’m not going to let you go to somebody who’s not good. So I did take her and I got a lot of heat for that, but it’s like, she’s going to do it anyway.”

Brielle revealed that she was insecure about her lips “because [she] had none.”

“All my friends had beautiful, full lips,” she added. “Like my best friend Elizabeth. I was like, you bitch, I want lips that look like yours.”