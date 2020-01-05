Brielle Biermann Says She'll Look Like '18 Year Old Brielle' Again After 'Dissolving' Lip Fillers

Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s daughter, Brielle Biermann, is starting off 2020 with a new look — no more lip fillers.

The Don’t Be Tardy star — who began getting her lips plumped at age 18 — revealed on her Instagram Story Saturday that she recently dissolved her lip fillers.

“Dissolved my lips yesterday…gonna look like 18 year old Brielle again soon,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself looking away from the camera. “2020 new year new me!”

The Bravo reality star, 22, also said that due to the removal, she will be, “Black n blue for a few days.”

In addition, she shared a series of throwback photos that showed her look before having any lip fillers.

“I know y’all know these lips ain’t the vibe,” she captioned a photo of herself when she was “16 or 17.”

Brielle also included face-palm emojis about her former photos, seemingly saying that she was not a fan of her previous look.

Over the years, Brielle has been very candid about her decision to get her lips injected.

In February 2019, Brielle explained that she was insecure about her lips “because I had none.”

“All my friends had beautiful, full lips,” she said. “Like my best friend Elizabeth. I was like, you b—, I want lips that look like yours… Since I was 14 I was like, I have to have my lips done right when I turn 18. If I could’ve done it sooner I would’ve and I don’t regret it. I don’t think I’ve gone overboard like people claim.”

At the time, her mother Kim added she wouldn’t let her daughters “do anything until they’re 18.” Brielle eventually had lip fillers done but denied doing anything else to her face.

“Brielle was very insecure about her lips, I heard about it FOREVER,” her mom said. “And when she turned 18, she was like, I’m doing it. And I was like, well, I’m going to take you to the best, I’m not going to let you go to somebody who’s not good. So I did take her and I got a lot of heat for that, but it’s like, she’s going to do it anyway.”