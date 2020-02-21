Brielle Biermann Debuts Dark Brown Hair: 'I'm Trying to Detach Myself from Being Kim's Daughter'

Brielle Biermann is coming into her own.

The 22-year-old reality star is well-known for being the look-alike daughter of former Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise member Kim Zolciak Biermann (their signature look includes bouncy blonde blow-outs, glowy tan skin and plumped lips).

But last month, Brielle switched things up by dissolving her famous lip filler and dyeing her hair brown: “I’m just trying to differentiate myself a little bit,” she recently told PEOPLE.

“It’s always been like, ‘Oh, little Kim.’ That’s who I am. I look just like my mom. Always have. I mean she’s gorgeous, but somebody’s got to start looking a little different at some point,” the Don’t Be Tardy star (a natural brunette) explained. “The dark hair gives me a different identity. I’m trying to detach myself from [being] Kim’s daughter and be my own person.”

Brielle said she’s “wanted to go brunette for a long time” but couldn’t while filming for the sake of continuity. And it’s no small feat for the star to get a new cut and color: “[Arizona-based hairstylist] Chrissy Rasmussen does my hair. I literally fly across the country once a month to get my hair done by her and go home the same day.”

While speaking with PEOPLE, she also teased a more drastic hair transformation, saying that she wants to “go really dark” — and she did, about one week later, debuting glossy dark brown color on Instagram on Friday with the caption, “I know. @hairby_chrissy.”

Her famous friends, including Khloé Kardashian and Malika Haqq, complimented her new ‘do — which Brielle confirmed is not a wig — in the comment section.

“LOVE,” Haqq wrote. “I love this,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star added.

Last month, the Bravo star opened up about her recent transformation on Instagram.

“Brunette Brielle is completely different than Blonde Brielle,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself with noticeably darker hair.