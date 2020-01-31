Brielle Biermann Says She's 'Completely Different' After Hair Change and Lip Fillers Removal

Brielle Biermann is feeling her new look!

On Thursday, weeks after the Don’t Be Tardy star announced her plans to remove her lip fillers, the 22-year-old opened up about her recent transformation on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of herself with noticeably darker hair, Biermann wrote, “Brunette Brielle is completely different than Blonde Brielle.”

The update comes after the Bravo star — who began getting her lips plumped at age 18 — revealed that she dissolved her lip fillers and shared a selfie showing off her significantly smaller pout.

“First day of work in 2020… last interview of Don’t Be Tardy season 8,” Biermann slyly captioned the shot earlier this month.

She followed up with an additional post later, this time calling attention to the new change.

“New year! New lips! New hair! Same bitch!” Biermann captioned a video, which shows her posing in a mirror.

Biermann, who is the daughter of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, also revealed she had more than one dissolving session when she posted another photo on her Instagram Story.

“Dissolved my lips yesterday…gonna look like 18 year old Brielle again soon,” she wrote alongside a shot of herself looking away from the camera. “2020 new year new me!”

In February 2019, Biermann explained that she was insecure about her lips “because I had none.”

“All my friends had beautiful, full lips,” she said. “Like my best friend Elizabeth. I was like, you bitch, I want lips that look like yours… Since I was 14 I was like, I have to have my lips done right when I turn 18. If I could’ve done it sooner I would’ve and I don’t regret it. I don’t think I’ve gone overboard like people claim.”