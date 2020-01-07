Brielle Biermann Claps Back at Critic Who Is 'Praying' for Her: 'Do You Know Something I Don't?'

Image zoom Brielle Biermann/Instagram

Brielle Biermann added a hint of sarcasm to her latest clapback.

The Don’t Be Tardy star responded to a fan who seemingly joked that she’s “praying” for the 22-year-old — whose mom is former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kim Zolciak-Biermann — on Twitter Monday night.

“I’m praying for Brielle Biermann.. I really am,” the social media user wrote, to which Biermann replied, “Wait thank u so much but can i ask why… do u know something I don’t know.”

Pal Ty French responded to Biermann, writing “hahaha ily b*****.”

“Ily baby but … i … don’t… get it. Kinda scared,” the reality star replied.

A third Twitter user referenced the frequent criticism Biermann receives on social media writing, “I deada** can’t get over the way everyone talks to u on Twitter lol like wtf ?”

Comments by Bravo captured and posted the exchange with the captioning, “Someone get Grandma Rose on the line. #CommentsByCelebs“

“Ok. That’s funny. I can’t lie. 😂” one Instagram user commented. While another wrote, “Gotta love the Bravo offspring.”

The clap back comes after the Bravo star (who began getting her lips plumped at age 18) revealed that she dissolved her lip filler and shared a selfie showing off her significantly smaller pout.

“First day of work in 2020… last interview of Don’t Be Tardy season 8,” Biermann slyly captioned the shot.

The reality star followed up with an additional post on Monday, this time calling attention to the new change.

“New year! New lips! New hair! Same bitch!” Biermann captioned a video, which shows her posing in a mirror.

In the clip, Biermann zooms in to give fans a better view of her lips. The star is also seen wearing a Mickey Mouse crewneck with her hair styled in her signature beach waves.

Biermann also posted a photo on her Instagram Story, revealing she had more than one dissolving session.

“Dissolved my lips yesterday…gonna look like 18 year old Brielle again soon,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself looking away from the camera. “2020 new year new me!”

In February 2019, Biermann explained that she was insecure about her lips “because I had none.”

“All my friends had beautiful, full lips,” she said. “Like my best friend Elizabeth. I was like, you bitch, I want lips that look like yours… Since I was 14 I was like, I have to have my lips done right when I turn 18. If I could’ve done it sooner I would’ve and I don’t regret it. I don’t think I’ve gone overboard like people claim.”