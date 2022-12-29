Brielle Biermann Posts Itty-Bitty Bikini Photos from Holiday Vacation: 'I Need to Live on an Island'

Brielle Biermann is wrapping up the year with some fun in the sun.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old reality star shared a gallery of photos on Instagram wearing a two-piece light pink ruffled string bikini from her mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Salty K Swim brand. Biermann posted five pictures while posing on a boat rocking the tiny two-piece with black, oversize shades and gold and silver bangle bracelets.

"At this point, i need to live on an island 🌊💕who's joining me?," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram snaps.

Biermann has proudly supported her mom's swimwear by making it a staple clothing piece during her many beach getaways. Last summer, she wore a cheeky ruched floral printed bikini from the swimwear line and modeled in an Instagram video for her mom.

"Wow @saltykswim marketing team is on point 😉💫😍#ProudMom "NEW COLLECTION" coming this month!!!! (Make sure to join at www.saltykswim.com so you don't miss out) 😘 #saltykbabe," wrote Zolciak-Biermann, 44, in the caption of the sexy clip.

During another getaway, she sported a baby pink bikini top from the line with a bow and figure-flattering ruching teamed with matching bottoms, Dior chrome sunglasses and a Jacquemus bucket hat.

The jet-setter will soon return to reality TV alongside her sister Ariana in a new reality TV series that follows the pair as they leave behind their lives of luxury in Atlanta for a move to Los Angeles, where they hope to launch a line of hair care products.

Both sisters expressed to PEOPLE that they're excited about returning to television after last being season in the final season of their family's spinoff series, Don't Be Tardy, in 2020.

"Fans have seen us grow up on camera and let's face it … we are a mess," says Brielle. "I'm eager to embark on this journey with my sister, but definitely know it will be a tough road ahead."

"I've wanted to live in L.A. my entire life and moving with my sister will be the adventure of a lifetime," adds Ariana, who was arrested in August on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. "We're excited to bring fans along as we launch our business and take a new city by storm."