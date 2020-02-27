Brielle Biermann Shares Sexy Bikini Snaps from 23rd Birthday Trip to the Bahamas

It may still be winter, but it’s already summer in Brielle Biermann‘s heart!

The Don’t Be Tardy star recently celebrated her birthday alongside pal Ty French in the Bahamas, where they shared photos from locations on Paradise Island (including at the Atlantis hotel) and nearby Nassau.

In one particularly sunny snapshot posted to her Instagram feed on Wednesday, Brielle — who turned 23 on Tuesday — rocked a hot-pink two-piece swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis, wearing her long, newly brunette locks loose down her back and over one shoulder for the photo op.

“Coconuts don’t fall far from the tree 🥥🌴,” Brielle captioned the image, which saw her posing next to a palm tree.

She also shared a photograph on Tuesday that showed her sporting a similar shade of pink but in a long gown, which featured bell sleeves and a low-cut neckline. Alongside it, she wrote, “Dress it up and go to Nassau ✨.”

Brielle expressed her gratitude for the messages she received in honor of another trip around the sun on Tuesday, posting a video of herself next to the ocean at what appeared to be sunset, taken by French.

“A Pisces celebrating her birthday by the water 🌊 thank you for all the birthday wishes! Feeling so loved & blessed,” the reality star captioned her clip.

Among those who left comments for Brielle on her vacation posts included JoJo Fletcher and Gretchen Rossi, the latter of whom wrote, “Sooo stunning” in one comment and remarked in another, “Happy Birthday!”

The birthday girl’s mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann posted a separate tribute on her Instagram, sharing a collection of photos of her oldest child over the years and captioning them, “My baby @briellebiermann has never been into s—talkers, gossipers or negative energy since she was born 🤗 Happy Birthday Brielle!!”

Brielle has been experimenting with her look lately, switching things up last month by dissolving her famous lip filler and dyeing her hair dark brown in an effort to “differentiate” herself from her famous mom, 41.

“It’s always been like, ‘Oh, little Kim.’ That’s who I am. I look just like my mom. Always have,” she recently told PEOPLE. “I mean she’s gorgeous, but somebody’s got to start looking a little different at some point.”

“The dark hair gives me a different identity,” continued Brielle, who is a natural brunette. “I’m trying to detach myself from [being] Kim’s daughter and be my own person.”

The star said she has “wanted to go brunette for a long time” but couldn’t while filming for the sake of continuity. And it’s no small feat for Brielle to get a new cut and color: “[Arizona-based hairstylist] Chrissy Rasmussen does my hair. I literally fly across the country once a month to get my hair done by her and go home the same day.”