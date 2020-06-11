Both Brielle and Ariana — who are the daughters of Bravo star Kim Zolciak-Biermann — traveled to their favorite Arizona-based salon to get their hair done last month

Brielle and Ariana Biermann Look Identical with Matching New Brunette Hair in Sister Selfie

Seeing double!

“brunette biermanns,” Brielle, 23, captioned the post, adding several heart emojis and tagging three hairstylists from the Biermann family's go-to for their signature volumized extensions, Arizona’s Habit Salon.

In the photos, Brielle is wearing a plain white T-shirt while 18-year-old Ariana is sporting a white crop top with a sunflower design. Both Bravo celebs are rocking shimmery eyeshadow, smokey brown eyeliner and peachy pink lipstick.

“love you bobcat,” Ariana commented under the post, while hirstylist and Habit Salon owner Chrissy Rasmussen added three flame emojis.

Sylvester Stallone’s daughter Scarlet complimented Brielle and Ariana with a quote from RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Two queens stand before me,” the 18-year-old wrote in the comment section.

Both Biermann sisters debuted their noticeably darker locks on Instagram earlier this month after making a trip to their favorite Arizona salon.

Ariana (who graduated high school via Zoom in May) decided to go for a serious switch-up — she had Rasmussen dye her golden blonde mane to a dramatically darker chocolate brown hue. Brielle also had her hair colored caramel brown, which left the two looking like twins.

"thank u @hairby_chrissy <33 ur the best," Ariana captioned a selfie video on her Instagram Story that showed off her new hue. In another Instagram Story video Ariana said, "i love you arizona💗."

She showed off her striking new look in a series of photos snapped against a bright blue background and posted them to her main Instagram feed on May 28: "tongue tied🖤" Ariana wrote in the caption.

"How. Are. You. So. Hot?" her older sister said in the comment section, while Kim, 42, added four heart-eye emojis.

Brielle and Ariana traveled to Arizona from their home in Atlanta soon after the state reopened (with some restrictions) after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced non-essential businesses to close their door.