Brie Larson On Why Her Go-To Skincare Routine Is Simple: 'I'm a Little Lazy'

Brie Larson dives into her basic skincare and beauty routine in a new episode of Vogue's Beauty Secrets

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 18, 2023 05:03 PM
Marvel Star Brie Larson’s Easy Everyday Beauty Routine | Beauty Secrets | Vogue
Brie Larson talks to Vogue. Photo: VOGUE/YOUTUBE

Brie Larson prefers the simple things — at least when it comes to her skincare routine.

In the most recent episode of Vogue's web series Beauty Secrets, The Marvels star got candid about her "lazy" skincare and beauty routine and why she prefers to keep things light on her face.

After washing her face, the 33-year-old said, "While I've always had a skincare routine, it has changed over the years, of course, as I've gotten older. The main thing for me was once I started being on longer jobs where I am wearing [makeup longer] … it's not just putting the makeup on; it's the constant rubbing and touching up."

All of that touching and rubbing doesn't mesh well with her skin, so because of that, she keeps her personal routine "very, very simple," she said, adding, "I think just mostly because I'm a little lazy, but the other part is because it allows my skin just a bit of recharge and breathing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Being an actress, she also is constantly working long hours and early mornings, so she has one trick up her sleeve to keep the eye bags at bay.

"I'm always exhausted, so I will use [Decorté Liposome Advanced Repair Eye Serum] as a preventative," she shared, adding with a laugh, "I don't want people to know that I'm tired; I think people need to know I am doing the impossible with ease."

9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony - Arrivals
Brie Larson at the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As for makeup, Larson keeps things natural with a light foundation that contains SPF, blush, minimal eyebrow styling and nearly nothing on her eyelashes. What's her secret?

"Here's a real curveball that you wouldn't have expected," she revealed, "I got a lash lift, so it doesn't really take that much mascara."

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kylie Jenner Shuts Down 'Misconceptions' About Why She Got Lip Fillers: 'I Don't Regret It' 
he Rock at the Oscars; Ben Affleck at L.A. 'Air' Premiere; Donald Glover at GQ Global Creativity Awards
Celebrity Stylist Ilaria Urbinati on Dressing Hollywood's Hottest Men: They're 'Down to Play'
Lizzo Goes Make-Up Free in Pink Bikini; Lizzo/Instagram
Lizzo Serves 'Main Character Moment' Vibes in Makeup-Free Bikini Video: Watch
Janet Jackson performs at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
Janet Jackson Shows Off Her Incredible Tour Wardrobe, Featuring Custom Valentino and Louboutin Boots
Rachel McAdams Poses for Minimally Retouched Photos with Her Armpit Hair Showing: 'This Is My Body'
Rachel McAdams Poses for Minimally Retouched Photos with Her Armpit Hair Showing: 'This Is My Body'
Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown attend 2020 Netflix SAG After Party at Sunset Tower on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Noah Schnapp Proclaims His Love for Millie Bobby Brown's Skincare Line: 'The Best'
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel Shares Throwback Photos of Her 'Questionable' but 'Cool Again' Outfits from the 2000s
Camila Cabello Posts Bikini Selfie After Rekindling Romance With Shawn Mendes
Camila Cabello Wraps Up Her Steamy Coachella Weekend with New Bikini Selfies
Joanna Gaines Backpack
Joanna Gaines Just Wore the Practical Bag Style Loved by Nurses, Parents, and Travelers
Kelly Ripa and TLC Chilli
Kelly Ripa Surprises Chilli with a Copy of One of Her Dresses the Singer Once Admired (Exclusive)
Ariana Grande Talks Favorite REM products
Ariana Grande Reveals Her 'Wicked' Character Will Use r.e.m. beauty in the Film: 'Glinda Wears a Few Things'
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CrHiyOgOgFL/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=ab343262-443d-48c3-8d34-9e330510c882. Lupita Nyong'o/Instagram
Lupita Nyong'o Says 'Goodbye' to Her Sisterlocks Before Debuting Buzzcut: 'You've Been So Good to Me'
Katherine Heigl’s ArtWare
Katherine Heigl Says She 'Needed to Be Brave' When Launching Her Shopify Store Dedicated to Animal Welfare
THERMAL, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: (L-R) Aurora Culpo, Olivia Culpo and Sophia Culpo attend 2023 REVOLVE Festival on April 16, 2023 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/Getty Images)
Aurora Culpo Hilariously Describes Sophia and Olivia's Coachella Outfits: 'Tool Belt Tony Over Here'
Charli D'amelio
Charli D'Amelio Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation During Coachella — See Her New Blonde Bob
coachella style
All the Must-See Celebrity Style Moments from Coachella 2023