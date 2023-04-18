Brie Larson On Why Her Go-To Skincare Routine Is Simple: 'I'm a Little Lazy'

Brie Larson prefers the simple things — at least when it comes to her skincare routine.

In the most recent episode of Vogue's web series Beauty Secrets, The Marvels star got candid about her "lazy" skincare and beauty routine and why she prefers to keep things light on her face.

After washing her face, the 33-year-old said, "While I've always had a skincare routine, it has changed over the years, of course, as I've gotten older. The main thing for me was once I started being on longer jobs where I am wearing [makeup longer] … it's not just putting the makeup on; it's the constant rubbing and touching up."

All of that touching and rubbing doesn't mesh well with her skin, so because of that, she keeps her personal routine "very, very simple," she said, adding, "I think just mostly because I'm a little lazy, but the other part is because it allows my skin just a bit of recharge and breathing."

Being an actress, she also is constantly working long hours and early mornings, so she has one trick up her sleeve to keep the eye bags at bay.

"I'm always exhausted, so I will use [Decorté Liposome Advanced Repair Eye Serum] as a preventative," she shared, adding with a laugh, "I don't want people to know that I'm tired; I think people need to know I am doing the impossible with ease."

Brie Larson at the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As for makeup, Larson keeps things natural with a light foundation that contains SPF, blush, minimal eyebrow styling and nearly nothing on her eyelashes. What's her secret?

"Here's a real curveball that you wouldn't have expected," she revealed, "I got a lash lift, so it doesn't really take that much mascara."