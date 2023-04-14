Brie Larson has some tricks up her sleeve.

After Twitter user @mtvjackass went viral for quote tweeting a screengrab of Larson's upcoming movie The Marvels in which her bra is perfectly supporting her figure while in a halter top – something many find nearly impossible – Larson gave her trick for how to achieve the same supportive effect.

In the original tweet, which has now been viewed more than 33 million times, the user said, "need to know what bra she's wearing that looks good with that type of shirt . i've struggled with this all my life." The superhero, 33, responded with super advice.

Quote tweeting the fan and giving a shoutout to both the brand and the person behind the scenes that made it possible, Larson replied, "It was a whole team effort: @ChantelleUS t-shirt bra (with an extra strap stitched in). Basically…we need new scientific breakthroughs to make this easier. Shoutout to Rebecca Higgins for engineering the beauty we see on screen!"

The T-shirt bra in question, which The Marvels team modified, runs for $84 on Chantelle's website and is available in both black and rose/stardust colorways and goes up to size G.

The original user who posed the question thanked the actress for her transparency, comically tweeting at Larson, "i'm crying thank u so much. this is incredible for me and the boob community."

Other users thought Larson's answer wasn't enough and hilariously asked the Marvel star, "Drop a tutorial pls I need it," with another even plainly putting it, "U are so real for this."

Though this was a huge social media moment of love for the Captain Marvel star, it hasn't been this way for a lot of her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Last September, Larson admitted that she doesn't know how long she can keep up with the hate and misogyny she has received from the fandom over her portrayal of the hero.

Saying, "I don't know, I don't know — does anyone want me to do it again?" adding the question of how long she will stay with the role with several shrugs, "I don't know, I really don't know. I don't have the answer to that."