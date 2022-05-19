"If you taught an abs masterclass. I would take it," Kerry Washington joked in the comments section of Larson's Instagram post

Brie Larson Photobombed by Partner Elijah Allan-Blitz as She Shows Off Her Abs in Sexy Two-Piece

Brie Larson is proving she is in superhero shape.

On Wednesday, the Oscar winner, 32, flaunted her toned abs while wearing in a matching two-piece floral set in a series of photos on Instagram. In one of the mirror selfies, her partner, actor and director Elijah Allan-Blitz, makes a surprise appearance wearing boxers, a collared shirt and blazer as Larson smiles.

"A must: pre-dinner photos while waiting for your partner to finish getting ready," she captioned the post.

The Captain Marvel star's post received attention from her celebrity pals. Kerry Washington wrote, "If you taught an abs masterclass. I would take it!!!!"

Larson's Marvel costar Samuel L. Jackson also weighed in, commenting, "Aberoni😊👊🏾‼️" while celebrity makeup artist Nina Park shared, "Okkk abs!🔥"

Earlier this week, Larson shared posted photos on Instagram of herself taking a pole dancing class. In the snaps, she shows off her core strength as she maneuvers her body on the pole.

"Made an im-POLE-sive decision to try a new workout class," she captioned the post.

Larson also shared a video demonstrating her athletic ability at the gym. In the clip, she lifts herself off the ground and touches her feet above her head.

"Trying new things…," she wrote of the move.

In February, the Room actress opened up to Insider about her fitness journey and preparing for her role in Captain Marvel.

"So, I started this journey thinking I'll get strong and I had no idea. I went far beyond what I ever believed was possible for my body," she explained.

"Being able to hip thrust 400 pounds, deadlift 200 pounds, push my trainer's Jeep, I mean, it's an incredible experience to realize what's inside of you is well beyond what you knew was possible," she added.

Larson was not always a fan of the gym before joining the Marvel Universe.

"I affectionately called myself 'an introvert with asthma' before I got to play Carol Danvers and I started training first out of sheer panic," she said.