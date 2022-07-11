The actress dazzled in a silver embellished Oscar de la Renta cape fit for Captain Marvel herself

Brie Larson Is a High-Fashion Superhero in Caped Look at Avengers Campus Opening in Disneyland Paris

Brie Larson dazzled this weekend at Disneyland Paris!

The Captain Marvel star, 32, stunned in a custom Oscar de la Renta look at the opening of the Avengers Assemble: Flight Force ride at the upcoming Avengers Campus in the amusement park.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The finished look, which took over 400 hours to create according to a post from the brand, featured a "hand-embroidered celestial sequin cape" paired with a gold paillette-covered top that showed off the actress' toned abs and wide-leg navy trousers.

A video of the process, posted by the designer, shows the top being cut and stitched by hand.

The navy blue cape was covered in silver embellishments of stars and floral patterns fit for Captain Marvel herself.

Larson's hair was styled in soft waves and she wore a pair of star shaped drop down earrings which according to a post from Larson's stylist, Samantha McMillen, were by Djula Jewelry.

According to Disneyland Paris' website, Marvel Avengers Campus officially opens on July 20. The new addition is set to feature lots of attractions for superhero lovers.

Brie Larson Brie Larson in custom Oscar de la Renta | Credit: Laurent Viteur/Getty

Larson told Insider earlier this year that during the training for 2019's Captain Marvel, she went from being unable to "walk up a hill without being out of breath" to being able to do four, 400-lb. hip thrusts.

"So, I started this journey thinking I'll get strong and I had no idea. I went far beyond what I ever believed was possible for my body," she told Insider.

She added, "Being able to hip thrust 400 pounds, deadlift 200 pounds, push my trainer's Jeep, I mean, it's an incredible experience to realize what's inside of you is well beyond what you knew was possible."

In December 2021, Larson shared a series of snapshots on Instagram featuring her new costar Zawe Ashton for the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel titled The Marvels. In the photos, Larson wears a shirt that reads "Villain Lovers Club" while Ashton's outfit reads "Joy Division."

"Marvel fans, start your theories 😉," Larson captioned the post, encouraging fans to decipher the tease. Ashton commented, "This. Is. A. Tough. One….🤷🏽‍♀️."