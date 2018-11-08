Bridget Moynahan's Powerful New Book Explores 40 Women's Stories by Opening Up Their Shoe Closets

For Bridget Moynahan‘s latest book, the Blue Bloods actress and New York Times bestselling author compiled stories from 40 accomplished women recounting one thing: their most meaningful pair of shoes.

Moynahan teamed up with journalist, author and filmmaker Amanda Benchley to share these stories for Our Shoes, Our Selves: 40 Women, 40 Stories, 40 Pairs of Shoes. The collection of stories features interviews with female icons including the late First Lady Barbara Bush, Misty Copeland, Bobbi Brown and Danica Patrick about the memories behind their special shoes.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“Like a lot of women, I have too many pairs of shoes. But when I was cleaning my closet, I was torn about getting rid of them because so many connected to special memories: the custom Chuck Taylors I wore for my wedding, boots I took on a safari with my mom, Louboutin platforms from my Sex in the City days,” Moynahan tells PEOPLE of her inspiration for the book.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more

Melanie Dunea

Moynahan says she and Benchley were both deeply impacted after hearing so many moving stories from powerful females they’re featuring in the book.

“The stories are so powerful that it’s hard to pick a favorite – I love Christiane Amanpour’s story about Tod’s boots that she wore everyday covering the Bosnian conflict, Christy Turlington’s first marathon sneakers and Danica Patrick’s custom racing shoes,” she says. “And like me, these women all still have them in their closets.”



RELATED PHOTOS: Shop Fall’s Hottest Footwear Trend: Patent Leather Shoes

Moynahan and Benchley also are adding a charitable component to the book: The pair plans on donating 5% of their author proceeds to the non-profit organization GIRLS Inc., which partners with schools to provide mentorship, role models and a positive female environment for girls ages 6 to 18.

Our Shoes, Our Selves: 40 Women, 40 Stories, 40 Pairs of Shoes will be hitting bookshelves in April 2019.