Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Tattooed Herself During COVID-19 Lockdown: 'A Fab Idea'

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley learned how to tattoo herself after watching a YouTube video, she told Jimmy Kimmel

Simone Ashley isn't afraid of a little ink!

The Bridgerton star, 26, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday, where she revealed that she gave herself her own tattoo. Ashley told host Jimmy Kimmel she has not only tattooed herself, but also her castmates.

The actress explained that her at-home tattooing began while she was quarantining in Los Angeles at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. While she baked banana bread and made tie dye t-shirts, Ashley said she also "thought it would be a good idea" to invest in a tattoo pen, or a rotary pen.

"It's surprisingly easy," she said of purchasing the tool, adding, "I didn't need an ID … I just clicked a button."

Because she was in lockdown at the time, Ashley said she learned how to tattoo herself on YouTube. When "the legit tattoo shops" were shut down, Ashley searched "how to do a tattoo at home," and found just what she needed.

"I found this video, and it was like, 'Oh, you can use this deodorant stick, it has a chemical reaction on the transfer paper," she said. "Then it started getting a bit deep, and I was like, 'Oh, this guy is using some really interesting stuff.' "

When Ashley looked at the username of the individual who posted the video, she saw she was learning from someone making videos under the name "PrisonTattoo.com."

"I looked at his videos and I was like, 'Wow, there's an inmate making videos in prison,' " she told Kimmel. "This is a fab idea!"

Ashley used the instructions in the clip to give herself a small sphinx tattoo on her ankle, which she revealed to Kimmel and his audience.

Kimmel, who thought the design was a dog, told his guest, "Keep practicing, I guess," before agreeing with her that she did a "pretty good" job on the design.

"I'm doing your tattoo after the show, right?" she asked Kimmel, who replied, "I have no tattoos, but if I ever get one, I'm gonna call you and ask you to do it."