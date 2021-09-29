Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor 'Thrilled' to Join Charlotte Tilbury as Brand Ambassador

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Actress Phoebe Dynevor reveals she wore Charlotte Tilbury's famous "Pillow Talk" lipstick to create Daphne Bridgerton's signature look on the hit show

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor landed a big beauty gig!

The British actress, 26, is the new brand ambassador for celeb-loved cosmetics company Charlotte Tilbury and will star in the brand's soon-to-be-released, star-studded holiday 2021 campaign, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. The partnership is extra-special for Dynevor, who often wore Charlotte Tilbury cosmetics while in character as Daphne Bridgerton as she shot season one of the hit Netflix period drama, Bridgerton.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Charlotte Tilbury as a Brand Ambassador. Charlotte is a legendary makeup artist and I've so admired her range for years," Dynevor tells PEOPLE. "Even on Bridgerton, the makeup artist on set used a signature Pillow Talk lip for Daphne!"

Phoebe Dynevor behind-the-scenes of new Charlotte Tilbury campaign.

The star's also excited to work with a brand that focuses on giving back. This holiday season, for each Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Stocking sold online, the brand will donate £15 (approximately $20) to Women for Women International, a non-profit focused on supporting women in war-torn countries.

"I loved being part of Charlotte's holiday campaign. What I love most is that this campaign is not only a celebration of partnerships but is rooted in purpose and spreading kindness and love, brought to life through the products and fundraising for her charity partner Women for Women International," says Dynevor. "There's much more to come, watch this space."

Phoebe Dynevor behind-the-scenes of new Charlotte Tilbury campaign.

Founder and celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury is just as thrilled to have the "talented, wonderful, gorgeous" actress act as the face of her brand.

"I fell in love with Phoebe as I watched her in Bridgerton, I was certain she was wearing a Pillow Talk lip – and when I found out she was, I knew it was written in the stars!" Tilbury says.