Bridgerton's Simone Ashley 'Had a Lot of Pain' from Corsets: 'I Think I Tore My Shoulder'

“I realized when you wear the corset, you just don’t eat. It changes your body,” Simone Ashley said of her experience getting into Regency-era garb for Bridgerton season 2

Simone Ashley is getting painfully real about her jaunt to Regency-era London.

The Bridgerton star, 26, opened up about the "interesting" experience of wearing a corset every day while filming season 2 of Shonda Rhimes' hit Netflix series during an interview with Glamour UK, noting that nobody warned her to watch what she ate.

"On my first day, I was like, 'OK, first day as a leading lady, got to eat lots of food, be really energized,' " she recounted. "So, I had this massive portion of salmon and that's when I needed to be sick, basically because I was wearing the corset.

"I realized when you wear the corset, you just don't eat. It changes your body. I had a smaller waist very momentarily. Then the minute you stop wearing it, you're just back to how your body is. I had a lot of pain with the corset, too, I think I tore my shoulder at one point!" Ashley said.

She also had to have help from the wardrobe team with getting into the rest of her costume, she said, "because when you're in a corset, you can't put your shoes on."

Ashley joined the Bridgerton cast last year as Kate Sharma, the love interest of eldest Bridgerton sibling Lord Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) in the upcoming second season. She previously told PEOPLE the character is "sporty and competitive" and "really smart."

"She listens to her own instincts and she's not easily swayed by what everyone else is doing," Ashley added. "We meet her in different vulnerable moments and discover her background a little bit more and the family trauma that she holds. There's a lot of common cause for an audience to relate to her."

The British actress added that the rest of the cast was "all so supportive of one another. We're a team and there's no egos in that sense. Everyone understands we're all in the same boat and we're in it together."