Everything the Bridgerton Cast and Designers Have Revealed About the Extravagant Costumes

When creating the costumes for Bridgerton, costume designer Ellen Mirojnick told Vogue that she looked at the Regency period in London for silhouettes and shapes, but modern-day fashion for the color palette and the fabrications.

"I looked at the Regency period in London through drawings and paintings. We got a flavor of it and then it was about looking at the different silhouettes and shapes while knowing that this had to be aspirational, as opposed to historically accurate," Mirojnick told the publication.

"We knew that we had to shift the color palette and the fabrications, so from the 19th century, I immediately went to the 1950s and 1960s. The Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibition at [London's] Victoria & Albert Museum provided a wealth of inspiration. We looked at Dior dresses, from the New Look [1947] to the present day."