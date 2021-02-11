Brides Can Channel Their Favorite Princesses with Disney's New Fairy Tale Wedding Dresses

Disney is paying homage to the 30th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast with three one-of-a-kind Princess Belle-inspired wedding gowns — plus many more!

Brides-to-be can now create their dream happily-ever-after fashion moment thanks to Disney's new 2021 Fairy Tale Wedding Gown collection.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic Beauty and the Beast (and 30 years of Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons), Disney teamed with Allure Bridals for the second time to design three gorgeous Belle-inspired wedding dresses inspired by the iconic ball gown in the animated film. But don't worry: The team made sure to also honor many of the other famous Disney princesses with special gowns, including Cinderella, Ariel, Jasmine, Snow White, Aurora, Rapunzel, Pocahontas and Tiana.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom One of Disney and Allure Bridals' Princess Belle-inspired wedding gowns. | Credit: Courtesy Mekel; Courtesy Disney

Each of the Belle dresses were created with her iconic yellow ball gown from the film in mind and include intricate custom embellishments (the Platinum Belle design has more than 30,000 beads and crystals!). Another one of the glamorous Belle gowns features 10,000 crystals, shimmering roses and sparkle tulle throughout the pickup skirt.

Image zoom Disney and Allure Bridal's Princess Tiana-inspired wedding dress. | Credit: Courtesy Mekel; Courtesy Disney

The dreamy collection, which will be revealed during a virtual fashion show at Disney's Wedding Pavilion on Feb. 12, was made as accessible and inclusive as possible.

Every gown will be available in sizes 0 to 30, with pricing starting at $1,200. The Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum Collection will be available exclusively at Kleinfeld in New York and Toronto, while the Fairy Tale Weddings Collection can be found at select bridal boutiques across the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom and Ireland.

Image zoom Disney and Allure Bridal's Snow White-Inspired wedding gown. | Credit: Courtesy Mekel; Courtesy Disney

Image zoom Disney and Allure Bridal's Princess Jasmine-inspired wedding gown. | Credit: Courtesy Mekel; Courtesy Disney

"For the past 30 years, Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons has helped create once-in-a-lifetime memories for couples around the globe. As we celebrate this milestone year, we are delighted to offer even more products and experiences to help turn fantasy into reality," shared Korri McFann, marketing director for Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons.

Disney and Allure Bridals launched its first-ever Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection, which will debut at New York Bridal Fashion Week in April last year, featuring 16 elegant styles in a variety of fabrications and silhouettes.

"So many brides grow up admiring their favorite Disney Princess characters and are inspired by their journeys, gowns and stories of the classic films," Allure Bridals CEO Kelly Crum said in a release.