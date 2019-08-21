British Woman Wears Her $364 Wedding Dress for an Entire Year to Get Her 'Money's Worth'

British bride Dawn Winfield-Hunt didn’t want wearing her wedding dress to only be a once-in-a-lifetime piece of clothing. So after marrying her now-husband Steve earlier this month, she decided to break bridal tradition and continue wearing her gown for an entire year after her wedding day.

“Usually you only get to wear your dress once and then you put it in a box and forget about it,” Winfield-Hunt, 57, said according to The Sun. “But I liked mine and decided to wear it the following day for a BBQ with friends and everyone loved it.”

Since then, she’s decided to create “a bucket list of adventures” to do while wearing her $364 wedding gown, ans she’s documenting the experiences on a blog.

Image zoom Caters News

“Both myself and Steve, who is a curriculum manager, have been married once before and we thought we would have a bit of fun this time,” Winfield-Hunt said. “Previously, like most women I put my dress away, never to be seen again but this one is going to have memories.”

So far Winfield-Hunt has embellished gown to go grocery shopping, paddle boarding, kayaking and even while doing regular household chores. “I have cooked, cleaned and even done a bit of carpentry in it,” she said.

Image zoom Caters News

While Winfield-Hunt loves seeing her dress “put a smile on people’s faces,” she admitted that there is one person who isn’t quite fond of her idea. “My son Sam, 31, thinks I am mental,” she said.

But that’s not stopping her. Winfield-Hunt plans to give the gown some good washes throughout the year, and she’ll officially hang it up on August 2, 2020 — the day before her first wedding anniversary. “I intend to organize a charity event on Aug. 1 at the same venue as we got married,” she said.

She added, “I have definitely got my money’s worth by wearing it on the weekends!”

