Bride Goes TikTok Viral for Transforming Her $5,000 Wedding Gown into a Honeymoon Cocktail Dress 

A wedding gown is one of life's most memorable clothing pieces. That's why Taylor Popik wanted to wear it again to relive the magic – just not in the way you'd think.

As reported by Insider, the lifestyle influencer went viral for transforming her wedding gown into a honeymoon cocktail dress, chopping off the romantic long skirt into a cute mini.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For her wedding last August, the bride wore a Tony Ward Bridal Gown (which she bought at the Say Yes to the Dress-famous Kleinfeld Bridal) designed with romantic petal appliqué and a mermaid silhouette that cascaded into a voluminous train. It was, for Popik, meant to be.

"It was one of those destiny things. I tried on three dresses, but I knew the Tony Ward was the one, and we said 'yes' on my first fitting," she told Insider about finding the gown.

Popik later took followers on her DIY journey through a series of TikToks that have since garnered over three millions views.

In the first video Popik shared that her wedding dress cost over $5,000 and that she was ready to alter it into a mini cocktail dress for her Italian honeymoon. She captioned the video, "this is your sign to CHOP IT girls!!!"

After followers requested to see the final product, Popik revealed the dress with a slideshow of before and after photos replicating her wedding day photoshoot. In another, she showed how she's going to style the now-mini dress, posing in a chic cream blazer, a pair of silver lace up heels and a cool blinged out handbag.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Taylor Popik Wedding Dress Conversion Credit: Courtesy Taylor Popik

She then posted a TikTok explaining why she made the unconventional fashion move.

"I was debating preserving it but I have a feeling my daughter, if I have one one day, will not want to wear my 35-year-old wedding dress," she said of her original plan. "I decided to repurpose it [and] chop it short so I can rewear it."