And the bride wore… Crocs!
As wedding season draws near, there’s a hot new shoe brides will be clamoring for — sparkly white Crocs.
An independent designer on Etsy, Princess Pumps, is making headlines for designing a wedding-ready interpretation of the comfy clogs thanks to the sparkling crystal embellishments covering the top and sides of each pair.
The custom creations are being sold for $99.99 and are available to ship within two weeks. So for brides who want to maximize comfort (and not worry about stumbling down the aisle) it’s a win-win.
While Crocs can tend to have a polarizing reaction on the Internet, Twitter users are psyched to see this new design iteration.
Crocs recently made news for its new collaboration with the Japanese apparel brand, Beams. The two companies joined together to create a resourceful shoe style that features tiny fanny packs attached to the heels of each shoe, merging two of the most hotly-debated fashion trends that have ever existed together.
The collaboration came at a time when Crocs has been gaining notoriety in the fashion world thanks to its high-end partnerships. In 2017 Balenciaga sent high heel Crocs down the runway (which are still available to buy for $679). And rapper Post Malone just launched his second collaboration with the brand after the drop of his first $59.99 shoe design sold out within minutes (and even garnered the attention of the pop star Madonna!).