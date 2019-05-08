And the bride wore… Crocs!

As wedding season draws near, there’s a hot new shoe brides will be clamoring for — sparkly white Crocs.

An independent designer on Etsy, Princess Pumps, is making headlines for designing a wedding-ready interpretation of the comfy clogs thanks to the sparkling crystal embellishments covering the top and sides of each pair.

The custom creations are being sold for $99.99 and are available to ship within two weeks. So for brides who want to maximize comfort (and not worry about stumbling down the aisle) it’s a win-win.

While Crocs can tend to have a polarizing reaction on the Internet, Twitter users are psyched to see this new design iteration.

i’m wearing those white wedding crocs to my wedding and nobody can stop me — Cass 🌻 (@cassidycoston) May 7, 2019

Sparkly white “wedding crocs” are a thing so I’m gonna need someone to propose to me ASAP! — Deep South Teacher (@sassysthrntchr) May 3, 2019

Just found out bridal Crocs were a thing, and for that reason I will be getting married! 😂👰🏻 #judgeMe @Crocs — Alyssa Marie (@amariee_23) May 8, 2019

Crocs recently made news for its new collaboration with the Japanese apparel brand, Beams. The two companies joined together to create a resourceful shoe style that features tiny fanny packs attached to the heels of each shoe, merging two of the most hotly-debated fashion trends that have ever existed together.

The collaboration came at a time when Crocs has been gaining notoriety in the fashion world thanks to its high-end partnerships. In 2017 Balenciaga sent high heel Crocs down the runway (which are still available to buy for $679). And rapper Post Malone just launched his second collaboration with the brand after the drop of his first $59.99 shoe design sold out within minutes (and even garnered the attention of the pop star Madonna!).