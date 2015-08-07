There comes a time in every hottie’s life when he must ditch the luscious locks of his youth and adopt a more scalp-baring look. That time has come for Brian Austin Green.

Image zoom Credit: WireImage; FameFlynet



WireImage; FameFlynet

Get push notifications with news, features and more.



The Beverly Hills: 90210 hottie (and Mr. Megan Fox), whose mane was once this glorious, has maintained at least a hipster half-shave for most of his career, keeping things long and luxurious up top. But the 42-year-old father of two children with Fox (plus one with ex Vanessa Marcil) likely no longer has time for such high-maintenance hair, and so a super-short crop was in order. Are you loving the look? Think he was inspired by these former long haired hunks-turned-shorn studs? Let’s look back…

Image zoom



Getty; Rex USA; Courtesy Nick Carter; INF; Getty (2); Getty (2);

Justin Timberlake: The singer visually bid adieu to his *NSYNC days by timing his close crop to coincide with his solo career in 2002. His golden curls (which earned him the affectionate nickname of “ramen noodle head” in some circles) are long-gone, and the singer prefers it that way. “There were many moments in my teenage years where I succumbed to, um, the weirdness of the group I was in,” he once said. “[I prefer] a shaved head. It’s scary the first time you do it, because you don’t know what’s under there — you could have some weird knot — but a shaved head is just so easy.”

Nick Carter: The “cute one” of the Backstreet Boys underwent a similar transition to his boy band counterpart, losing the center-parted bowl cut in favor of a sheared scalp during that weird period of time right after he was dating Paris Hilton. Though he’s had the look for a while now, he may be feeling a little nostalgia for his ’90s mushroom cut — he recently engaged in a hilarious Twitter feud with Devon Sawa over who had the look first.

Robert Pattinson: That uproar you heard in 2013 was the sound of thousands of Twilight fans in mourning for Edward Cullen’s famously long locks. It wasn’t the first time he’d messed with his hair, but it did seem to signal a more permanent departure from his teen idol status, and he’s never looked back since.

Image zoom



Sipa; Getty (6)

Nick Jonas: While two members of the Jonas Brothers have maintained their thick heads of hair, youngest brother Nick buzzed his all off in 2014 and hasn’t looked back. “I shaved it because I was shooting Kingdom and I wanted to look different,” he told MTV. “And I wanted to have a bit of a harder look … And then it’s just way easier to manage. I kind of like the shaved head. I think it suits me.” (Whether heartbroken Jonas fans agreed is another story entirely.

Zayn Malik: We thought only girls had “breakovers,” but Zayn’s buzz cut has us wondering if he was signaling his exit from both One Direction and his engagement to Perrie Edwards at the same time. (We won’t begin to guess what all the colors meant.)

Joey Lawrence: Whoa. The famously floppy-haired ’90s heartthrob definitely caused a stir when he went totally bald, but the more we stared at it, the more we got to like it. (No word on what Blossom thinks, though.)

RELATED VIDEO: Hollywood speaks out on Zayn’s decision to leave One Direction!



Whose teen-idol makeover do you love best? Do you miss the hottie locks? Tell us everything!!