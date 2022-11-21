Bria Vinaite Wore a Denim Mini with 10-Foot Train for Wedding to 'Top Chef' Star Michael Voltaggio

When Bria Vinaite married Top Chef champ Michael Voltaggio in Hawaii last week, she did so in a custom look created by a friend.

It just so happens that Vinaite's talented friend is Jeremy Scott, creative director of Moschino.

"So we're not very traditional people in the sense of weddings," Vinaite tells PEOPLE of how she and Voltaggio went about planning. "So when we were planning this, in my head I was like, 'How, or who rather, would be the perfect person to make my dress?'"

Scott popped into her head, so she made the call.

"His stuff is super incredible and not very traditional at all and he typically doesn't do bridal," Vinaite says of Scott's design work. "So I was very excited to go on this journey with him and create something really special."

The result was a white denim corset and miniskirt with a 10-foot train. The bride also wore thigh-high white boots that she says are "almost as tall" as she is. She even joked to PEOPLE about how much of a hassle it was to get them onto the plane to Hawaii. Vinaite's whole look was also embroidered with gold leaves for a touch of flair.

"It's very Moschino and just very Maui," Vinaite gushes. "To be able to create that with him for such a special moment was just such a dream come true."

Though the couple settled on nuptials in Maui, they did have a moment of considering eloping and doing something casual. However, Voltaggio wanted to make sure that Vinaite's custom look got its moment.

"She did this before we had any sort of wedding plans," Voltaggio said of Vinaite getting her bridal look together with Scott. "And then when we got to, 'Maybe we should just elope,' but we're like, 'Well, now she has this incredible dress. We can't just go to Vegas and get married.'"

Voltaggio says he went to Los Angeles' Just One Eye for his hybrid tuxedo-suit that has vibes from both. "It was really difficult to put something together that would complement what she's wearing," he tells PEOPLE ahead of his ceremony. "We went to a few meetings with [Scott], and he really created something special for her."

The pair wed at sunset at the Four Seasons resort in Maui last week, six months after they got engaged on Vinaite's birthday. The destination was an easy choice for the couple, considering that Maui is Voltaggio's "favorite place on the planet."

The intimate celebration was shared between just the bride and groom and one friend — while other loved ones watched the ceremony through a livestream.