Bria Vinaite Wore a Denim Mini with 10-Foot Train for Wedding to 'Top Chef' Star Michael Voltaggio

The bride called on her close friend Jeremy Scott of Moschino to create her look — 'We're not very traditional people in the sense of weddings," she tells PEOPLE

By Hedy Phillips
and
Published on November 21, 2022 04:36 PM
Bria Vinaite + Michael Voltaggio. credit line – Anna Kim Photography
Photo: Anna Kim Photography

When Bria Vinaite married Top Chef champ Michael Voltaggio in Hawaii last week, she did so in a custom look created by a friend.

It just so happens that Vinaite's talented friend is Jeremy Scott, creative director of Moschino.

"So we're not very traditional people in the sense of weddings," Vinaite tells PEOPLE of how she and Voltaggio went about planning. "So when we were planning this, in my head I was like, 'How, or who rather, would be the perfect person to make my dress?'"

Scott popped into her head, so she made the call.

Bria Vinaite + Michael Voltaggio. credit line – Anna Kim Photography
Anna Kim Photography

"His stuff is super incredible and not very traditional at all and he typically doesn't do bridal," Vinaite says of Scott's design work. "So I was very excited to go on this journey with him and create something really special."

The result was a white denim corset and miniskirt with a 10-foot train. The bride also wore thigh-high white boots that she says are "almost as tall" as she is. She even joked to PEOPLE about how much of a hassle it was to get them onto the plane to Hawaii. Vinaite's whole look was also embroidered with gold leaves for a touch of flair.

"It's very Moschino and just very Maui," Vinaite gushes. "To be able to create that with him for such a special moment was just such a dream come true."

Bria Vinaite + Michael Voltaggio. credit line – Anna Kim Photography
Anna Kim Photography

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Though the couple settled on nuptials in Maui, they did have a moment of considering eloping and doing something casual. However, Voltaggio wanted to make sure that Vinaite's custom look got its moment.

"She did this before we had any sort of wedding plans," Voltaggio said of Vinaite getting her bridal look together with Scott. "And then when we got to, 'Maybe we should just elope,' but we're like, 'Well, now she has this incredible dress. We can't just go to Vegas and get married.'"

Voltaggio says he went to Los Angeles' Just One Eye for his hybrid tuxedo-suit that has vibes from both. "It was really difficult to put something together that would complement what she's wearing," he tells PEOPLE ahead of his ceremony. "We went to a few meetings with [Scott], and he really created something special for her."

The pair wed at sunset at the Four Seasons resort in Maui last week, six months after they got engaged on Vinaite's birthday. The destination was an easy choice for the couple, considering that Maui is Voltaggio's "favorite place on the planet."

The intimate celebration was shared between just the bride and groom and one friend — while other loved ones watched the ceremony through a livestream.

Related Articles
Bria Vinaite + Michael Voltaggio. credit line – Anna Kim Photography
'Top Chef' Star Michael Voltaggio Marries Bria Vinaite — Inside Their Intimate Hawaii Wedding
Taylor Lautner wedding
Taylor Lautner Says He Wore a Velvet Suit to His Wedding So He Wouldn't 'Split' His Pants
Naomi Biden Wedding . https://www.instagram.com/p/ClJ713Ovm2q/. Credit: John Dolan
Naomi Biden's Wedding Dress for White House Nuptials to Peter Neal Nods to 'Pop' President Joe Biden
Tiffany Trump Wedding to Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago November 12, 2022
Tiffany Trump Marries Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago as Her Dad Donald Trump Prepares to Announce 2024 Run
90 Day Fiance Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj Wedding
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Stacey Silva Shares All the Details on Her New 'Rare' 15-Carat Wedding Ring
Madi Prewett & Grant Troutt . Credit: Megan Kay Photography.
10 Stunning Photos from Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt's Weekend Wedding
Michael Hardy and Caleigh Ryan. Credit: Brooke Taelor
HARDY and Caleigh Ryan Are Married! All the Wedding Details — Including Tattoos and Beer Burros
Lesley Murphy Wedding . Credit: Chris J. Evans.
'Bachelor' Alum Lesley Murphy Is Married! All the Details from Her Beachside Wedding in Maui
Christina Hall and Josh Hall Wedding Celebration. credit Anna Kim Photography
Christina Hall on the 'Sweet and Sentimental' Wedding Surprise from Husband Josh
Quentin Brunson and Ashleigh Mann Wedding
Adele Helped This Couple Get Engaged — and Now They're Married! See the Wedding Photos
Find a bridal party that can do both
Celebrity Bridesmaids: See All the Photos!
Jessica Batten
'Love Is Blind' 's Jessica Batten Is Married to Benjamin McGrath — See All the Details!
Nicola Peltz for GRAZIA USA’
Nicola Peltz Calls the Beckhams 'Great In-Laws' as She Denies Wedding Dress Drama with Victoria
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez Wears Show-Stopping Ralph Lauren Wedding Dress for Georgia Ceremony with Ben Affleck
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie leave St George's Chapel after their wedding ceremony on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Wedding: All the Details
Jennifer Lopez Ralph Lauren Wedding Dresses; On the JLO newsletter photos; On The JLo: Wedding Dress First Looks
See Jennifer Lopez's 3 'Dreamy' Ralph Lauren Wedding Dresses for Georgia Ceremony to Ben Affleck