All the Details on Brett Young's Wife Taylor Mills' Wedding Gown — and Why He Needed a Custom Ring

Country star Brett Young married his longtime love Taylor Mills on Saturday in a romantic California ceremony — and PEOPLE has an exclusive look at Mills’ custom dress and the couple’s sweet and sentimental wedding rings.

The two tied the knot at Bighorn Golf Club in Palm Desert, California in front of more than 200 of their closest friends and family, PEOPLE confirmed exclusively..

And their fairytale day was made even more special by Justin Alexander Signature, who created a custom wedding dress just for the bride.

“I had tried on a handful of dresses, and I liked a few but none of them really just felt right,” Mills told PEOPLE. “[Designer] Justin Alexander reached out to me, and offered to do a custom gown, which was really a dream come true.”

Mills said the process of creating her dream dress was “overwhelming” but working with the design team made her feel more at ease.

“I spoke to them a couple of times about what I was interested in,” she said. “They showed me a couple pieces of fabric and they created a sketch. It looked great, but I’d never designed a dress or worked with a designer before, so I was like, ‘Well, it looks good on paper. Hopefully it will actually translate.'”

Thankfully, once she saw the dress for the first time at a fitting she was “beyond happy with it.”

“The detail of the dress and the work that was put into it was so beautiful,” she said about her mermaid-style long-sleeve dress with criss-cross sheer bodice. She accessorized with a flowing sheer veil, also designed by Justin Alexander, and T-strap pointy-toe pumps (shown here with her bouquet by Butterfly Floral Design.

As for her beauty look, completed by 10.11 Makeup Artistry with makeup by Carlene K, she wanted to be comfortable and not do anything “too crazy,” So she walked down the aisle with her hair styled in loose waves and kept her makeup look natural as well.

“I kept my hair down; similar to what I wear it on a daily basis,” Mills explained. “Same with my makeup.”

The couple each had custom rings designed by their go-to jewelers. Mills enlisted her engagement ring jeweler, David Kodner, to design a diamond-encrusted wedding band so it perfectly matched with her oval-shaped diamond with pavé band.

But Young’s ring took a bit more specializing to get just right. “I dislocated [my ring finger] knuckle when playing football when I was 12. And so if you jam a ring over it, it swells up and gets stuck on there,” Young told PEOPLE. “When you’re that young, you never think, ‘This is going to affect me for the rest of my life.'”

Luckily, jeweler Steve Goldfarb of Alvin Goldfarb had a genius idea. “He said that he could make a ring that clasps like a watch for me, so he made it from scratch with a clasp,” Young said. “I’ve never gotten to wear a ring on this finger before!”

To complete his wedding day look, he wore a J. Hilburn tuxedo with a black shirt, black bow tie and Gucci loafers.

