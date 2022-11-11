Bretman Rock's Top Style and Wellness Essentials Right Now

01 of 07

The Evolution of Bretman Rock

Klarna

Bretman Rock is never afraid to be his authentic self.

Since achieving social media virality in 2015 with Vine skits and click-worthy YouTube makeup tutorials, Rock has broken boundaries in the style space and reached major success – and it's all due to his unfiltered presence.

Rock's philosophy is simple: "I just post everything that I feel like posting." His content covers everything from life at home in Hawaii with his pet chickens to on the road at stops such as New York Fashion Week, where turns heads in one outfit after another.

The 24-year-old also says his millions of followers (he's currently at 18.5 on Instagram) and trail of opportunities – which include an honest MTV reality series and a recently announced memoir – were "always meant to be."

It also includes a partnership with Klarna, for which he's been the brand's global ambassador since 2020 (and is yet another title to tack on to his growing self-penned multi-hyphenated introduction).

"At the time, it meant so much to me that a brand trusted how I spoke, trusted my vision," says Rock on working with the global shopping service, which he calls a "no-brainer" collaboration from the start.

His affinity for online shopping made the partnership a perfect match too. "The card is swiping if I like it or not," he admits. "I'm more of a 'If I see, I like it, I want it, I got it' type of girl."

Now, Rock and his unapologetic flair are back with another Klarna campaign – a YouTube series set in Sweden, where he's challenged to create a Klarna jingle within 48 hours alongside Stockholm locals and a mystery musical guest.

To celebrate, Rock shares the everyday essentials he can't live without – and where you can shop them too.