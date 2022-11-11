Bretman Rock's Top Style and Wellness Essentials Right Now

Social media star Bretman Rock is all about sharing what he loves with his followers (he has 18.5 million on Instagram alone!). Here, Rock tells PEOPLE the must-haves on his shopping list right now 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on November 11, 2022 09:25 AM
Bretman Rock
Photo: Klarna
01 of 07

The Evolution of Bretman Rock

Bretman Rock
Klarna

Bretman Rock is never afraid to be his authentic self.

Since achieving social media virality in 2015 with Vine skits and click-worthy YouTube makeup tutorials, Rock has broken boundaries in the style space and reached major success – and it's all due to his unfiltered presence.

Rock's philosophy is simple: "I just post everything that I feel like posting." His content covers everything from life at home in Hawaii with his pet chickens to on the road at stops such as New York Fashion Week, where turns heads in one outfit after another.

The 24-year-old also says his millions of followers (he's currently at 18.5 on Instagram) and trail of opportunities – which include an honest MTV reality series and a recently announced memoir – were "always meant to be."

It also includes a partnership with Klarna, for which he's been the brand's global ambassador since 2020 (and is yet another title to tack on to his growing self-penned multi-hyphenated introduction).

"At the time, it meant so much to me that a brand trusted how I spoke, trusted my vision," says Rock on working with the global shopping service, which he calls a "no-brainer" collaboration from the start.

His affinity for online shopping made the partnership a perfect match too. "The card is swiping if I like it or not," he admits. "I'm more of a 'If I see, I like it, I want it, I got it' type of girl."

Now, Rock and his unapologetic flair are back with another Klarna campaign – a YouTube series set in Sweden, where he's challenged to create a Klarna jingle within 48 hours alongside Stockholm locals and a mystery musical guest.

To celebrate, Rock shares the everyday essentials he can't live without – and where you can shop them too.

02 of 07

Cool Shoes

bretman rock
Crocs

"My favorite pair right now – and I'm not just saying this because I'm her biggest fan – are the SZA Crocs that look like wood. They just match everything," Rock says.

Buy It! Shop similar styles with Klarna's 4-installment payments on amazon.com

03 of 07

Bath Salts

bretman rock
Dr Teal's

"I've been working out with fucking baseball players and MMA fighters, girl," Rock says of his rigorous routine. To relax and reset his body after, he says "Himalayan salt baths definitely help."

Buy It! Dr. Teal's Restore and Replenish Pink Himalayan Mineral Salt, $7; target.com

04 of 07

Hyaluronic Acid Serum

bretman rock
Gunilla Sweden

Rock says he learned about hydrating skincare ingredient hyaluronic acid while scrolling through TikTok – and it's since become a must-have for his routine. "I like how it makes my skin so plump in the morning. I feel like it's almost like a primer – it's changed my skincare and makeup game forever."

Buy It! Gunilla Hyaluronic Acid, $99; gunillaofsweden.com

05 of 07

Sunscreen

bretman rock
PCA Skin

Rock likes to protect his skin with this caffeine-infused sunscreen before he walks out the door, though he admits: "I need to be [better] with reapplying!"

Buy It! PCA Skin Weightless Protection Broad Spectrum SPF 45, $44; pcaskin.com

06 of 07

Heat-Styling Tool

Suni Lee Back-to-School Essentials
Dyson

Rock gets asked a lot of questions, among them: "How do you get your hair so voluminous?" His tip: Do a blowout on the second day or the third day – not when your hair is fresh off the shower, and using this genius too helps, too.

Buy It! Dyson Airwrap multi-styler Complete, $600; dyson.com

07 of 07

Ginger Shots

bretman rock
Jamba

When Rock isn't whipping up his ginger shots at home, he loves to go to Jamba Juice, where he orders his with extra cayenne pepper. "Every day I take that ginger shot, I feel like I'm one step closer to a healthier life," he says.

Buy It! Order the Jamba Juice ginger shots on jamba.com

