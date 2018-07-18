Talk about rocking the runway!

Raine Michaels, daughter of rock star Bret Michaels, made her modeling debut in Miami for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show on Sunday.

“One of my ultimate dreams/goals came true … I walked for the @si_swimsuit fashion show,” the 18-year-old proudly shared on Instagram. “Coming into this I was so nervous and coming out of it I’m more confident than ever thanks to the entire team @si_swimsuit.”

The lead singer of Poison gave his eldest daughter a special shout-out before the show.

“Raine – I want you to know I’m here at the hotel & need you to know you are loved & supported by all your family/friends 100%. I know you want to earn this on your own merit, so I will graciously see you right after,” Bret shared on Instagram.

The recent high school graduate was selected out of 25,000 girls to walk down the runway in SI’s Swim Search, and her proud dad also helped spread the word about his daughter’s contest by sharing her audition video on his website.

“I realize it takes hard work, gratitude and some luck,” Raine said in a statement, adding, “I truly admire strong women like my mom and grandmas as well as Oprah Winfrey, Kate Upton, Cindy Crawford and Tyra Banks who are amazing role models. All of these women are smart, hard-working and dedicated.”

After strutting the catwalk, Raine was able to meet Upton, who recently announced she is expecting her first child with her husband, MLB star Justin Verlander.

“Congratulations again to my daughter @rainee_m on your journey,” Bret captioned a photo of his daughter talking to the three-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model.

“Your personality & character shined through. Your drive to do this on your own shows true heart & great merit. So extremely proud of you & that you got to meet your idol @kateupton,” the rocker added.

Michaels is also dad to 13-year-old daughter Jorja Bleu from a previous relationship.