October may be winding down, but finding a cure for breast cancer is always at the forefront of our minds. With this being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite pink products to share — and proceeds from all of them help support the cause.

Pomega5

Pick up the Pomega5 Pom-Berry Medley Kit — which includes a delicate almond oil moisturizer, Bulgarian rose moisturizing beauty bar and daily revitalizing concentrate ampoules — and know that 20 percent of the proceeds will benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. $75 at pomega5.com

OPI

Give yourself a manicure — and give Susan G. Komen for the Cure a boost! OPI’s 2011 Pink of Hearts nail lacquer (left) is a slick Shatter that covers another coat of your favorite color. $8.50 at Ulta, JCPenney and Dillard’s stores

Murad

For each of Murad’s Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture duos (bottom right) purchased, the company will donate 10 percent of profits to City of Hope. $85 on murad.com

Sonia Kashuk

A breast cancer survivor herself, Kashuk created the proudly pink brush set — containing five pink brushes with white handles and silver trim — to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation year-round. Fifteen percent of the purchase price goes toward the organization’s work. $14.99 at target.com

Caswell-Massey

When you purchase any of the company’s Fresh Cut Flowers products — soaps, hand-wash gel or lotion — they’ll donate 15 percent of the profits to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. $15-$40 on caswellmassey.com

Angelo David Brush Collection

Every time you brush your hair with one of the salon’s paddle brushes, you’ll know you’re helping the Breast Cancer Research Foundation: 10 percent of sales this month benefit the non-profit. $35-$65 at angelodavid.com

Pureology

To celebrate its breast cancer awareness bundle (center) — a limited edition box containing PureVolume Shampoo, HairCondition and BlowDryAmplifier — Pureology is donating $20,000 to Susan G. Komen for the Cure. $39 at salons nationwide

Versace Bright Crystal Parfum

When you purchase a 3-oz. bottle of Versace’s Bright Crystal fragrance, the company will donate one dollar to Breast Health International — and give you a pink umbrella, a symbol of their determination to find a cure. $88 at bloomingdales.com

Dream Organics

It’s a donation with a twist: for every jar of Dream Organic’s Heal Me Crème de Luxe (top right) purchased, the brand will give another jar to a breast cancer patient. The lotion’s organic ingredients — lavender water, aloe vera, vitamin E — help heal scars left by surgery and treatments. $68 at dreamorganics.com

Deborah Lippmann

Lippmann’s mother-in-law received cancer treatment at the Hoag Breast Cancer Center in southern California, so the nail polish pro decided to donate 10 percent of each sale of her Shape of My Heart nail lacquer to the facility. $16 at deborahlippmann.com

Redken

To help fund cancer research, Redken is donating $20,000 to Susan G. Komen for the Cure — and selling rough paste 12 working material and a mini-version of quick-dry 18 instant finishing spray throughout the month of October. Prices vary at salons nationwide

Glowology

It couldn’t be simpler: indulge in one of Glowology’s moisturizing honey and shea butter bath bars and know that 50 percent of the profits will benefit Susan G. Komen for the Cure. $8 at glowologyskincare.com

Upper Canada

The company is donating 50 cents to Susan G. Komen for the Cure for each waterproof Shower Queen Shower Cap sold on its site. $12 on uppercanadasoap.com

Gianna Rose Atelier

Scented with fresh linen, the brand’s four French-milled guest soaps are embossed with a pink ribbon, and 15 percent of sales benefit the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation. $25 on giannarose.com

Visit cancerandcareers.org for a list of additional beauty brands donating funds to the Cosmetic Executive Women Foundation’s Cancer and Careers program. And read up on our charitable apparel picks here.