Breast Cancer Awareness: Products That Give Back in 2021
In support of Breast Cancer Awareness month this October, here are the brands donating at least half of the cost of these items that provide education materials, conduct research, and support patients in need — so you'll look good and do good too
Ralph Lauren Pink Pony Fleece Hoodie
100% of the purchase price of the unisex hoodie will go towards an international network of cancer charities (within the US, proceeds benefit the Pink Pony Fund of the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation).
Buy It! Ralph Lauren Pink Pony Fleece Hoodie, $148; ralphlauren.com
Avre Momentum Sneakers in Fuschia
100% of proceeds from these lightweight sneakers go towards The National Breast Cancer Foundation, which provides early detection screenings, breast health education and community support.
Buy It! Avre Momentum Sneakers in Fuschia ($125; avrelife.com)
Gorjana Power Gemstone Aura Bracelet of Love
50% of the purchase price of this rose quartz bracelet will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), which invests in important research that is changing the way we think about cancer.
Buy It! Gorjana Power Gemstone Aura Bracelet of Love ($38; gorjana.com)
Erin Condren Pink Flora Lotus Planner
50% of the purchase price of this best-seller planner goes towards the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Buy It! Erin Condren Pink Flora Lotus Planner ($59; erincondren.com)
Miami Fitwear 'Go Girl' Leggings
Half of the purchase price of this cute set (and a tiger-stripe version) will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Buy It! Pink 'Go Girl' houndstooth legging, $92; miamifitwear.com
Colleen Rothschild "Breast" Friend Self-Exam Butter
100% of proceeds raised from this body butter, which serves as a visual reminder to perform self-exams, will be donated to The Pink Fund, an organization that provides non-medical cost-of-living expenses to breast cancer patients in treatment.
Buy It! Colleen Rothschild "Breast" Friend Self-Exam Butter ($42; colleenrothschild.com)
La Mer Crème de la Mer The Moisturizing Cream
100% of the purchase price (up to $100,000) of this cult favorite cream will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Buy It! La Mer Crème de la Mer The Moisturizing Cream, $350; creamdelamer.com
With Love Darling 'Power of Pink' Collection
100% of net proceeds from the jewelry brand's "Power of Pink" collection, including this delicate beaded bracelet, will go to City of Hope, an Calif.-based cancer research and treatment facility.
Buy It! With Love Darling bezel bracelet ($99, withlovedarling.com)
AnaOno x Natrelle 'Inspires' Bralette
For every bralette in this style sold, one will be donated to a breast cancer patient diagnosed within the last year through a partnership with Natrelle breast implants. (AnaOno, designed by a breast cancer patient who couldn't find the right bra for her post-surgery body, includes a fit guide includes options for women who have undergone lumpectomies, mastectomies and more.)
Buy It! AnaOno x Natrelle 'Inspires' bralette ($54; anaono.com)
Bobeau Jade Gradient Sweater
80% of proceeds from this of this layering essential will be donated to Bright Pink, an organization that empowers young women to focus on preventative care and know their breast and ovarian cancer risk.
Buy It! Bobeau Jade Gradient Sweater ($49; bobeau.com)
K Kane Chain Letter Neons
50% of the purchase price of this nylon cord bracelet goes towards The Pink Agenda, a non-profit that raises money for breast cancer research and care, and helps young people become more aware of the disease.
Buy It! K Kane Chain Letter Neons ($88; k-kane.com)
Estée Lauder Brave & Beautiful Kit
100% of the purchase price (up to $582,000) of this set — which includes the Soft Clean Silky Hydrating Lotion, Resilience Multi-Effect Tri-Peptide Face and Throat Creme SPF15, Resilience Multi-Effect Tri-Peptide Eye Creme, Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick, a Pure Color Envy Color Replenish Lip Balm, the Pink Ribbon cosmetic bag and a matching eye mask — will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Buy It! Estée Lauder Brave & Beautiful Kit, $35; dillards.com
David Yurman Cable Pink Rubber Bracelet
100% of the proceeds from this bracelet will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research fund year-round.
Buy It! David Yurman Cable Pink Rubber Bracelet ($20; davidyurman.com)
Bobbi Brown Powerful Pinks Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss Duo
100% of the purchase price (up to $110,000) of this hydrating gloss duo will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Buy It! Bobbi Brown Powerful Pinks Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss Duo, $37; bobbibrowncosmetics.com
Kendra Scott Metastatic Breast Cancer Necklace Charm Set
50% of proceeds raised from this necklace that features a trio of rose quartz, butterfly and butterfly wing charms will support the jewelry brand's Legacy Retreat through Inheritance of Hope for families with a parent battling metastatic breast cancer or other terminal illness.
Buy It! Kendra Scott Metastatic Breast Cancer Necklace Charm Set, $110; kendrascott.com
Body by Victoria Mastectomy Bra
100% of sales from this wire-free bra will be donated The Victoria's Secret Global Fund for Women's Cancer to support breast cancer research and discoveries.
Buy It! Victoria's Secret's Body by Victoria Mastectomy Bra, $49.50 (discounted to $10 through the month of October); victoriassecret.com
M.Gemi Alphi Due Boots
100% of proceeds raised from these leather and shearling-lined outdoor boots go towards the National Breast Cancer Foundation
Buy It! M.Gemi Alphi Due Boots, $348; mgemi.com
Brassy Bra
100% of sales from these invisible bras will be donated to The Pink Ribbon Foundation in addition to the 1% of profits donated all year round.
Buy It! Brassybra Caramel, $38; brassybra.com
Johnny Was Jailyn Oversized Tee Set
50% of proceeds raised from this floral pajama set go towards supporting breast cancer treatment, testing and research.
Buy It! Johnny Was Jailyn Oversized Tee Set, $278; johnnywas.com
Erno Laszlo Hydra-Therapy Memory Gel Sleep Mask
100% of the purchase price of this best-selling sleeping mask (available now in limited-edition pink marble packaging) goes towards The Pink Agenda.
Buy It! Erno Laszlo Hydra-Therapy Memory Gel Sleep Mask, $120; ernolaszlo.com
Ford Warriors in Pink Scarf
Ford's Warriors in Pink initiative funds the breast cancer-fighting community with 100% of the proceeds from items like this "Inspired by Hope" scarf.
Buy It! Ford Warriors in Pink scarf, $34; warriorsinpink.ford.com
MICHELE Apple Watch Bands
100% of sales from these limited-edition pink bands (which are compatible with the Series 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6 Apple Watch and include two interchangeable end pieces compatible with both 38/40mm and 42/44mm styles) benefit Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
Buy It! MICHELE Pink and Stainless Silicone-Wrapped Bracelet Band for Apple Watch, $295; michele.com
Jane Iredale Pink Glacé Lip Gloss
100% of profits raised from this limited-edition shade will be donated to Look Good Feel Better, a support organization dedicated to women undergoing cancer treatment.
Buy It! Jane Iredale Pink Glacé HydroPure Hyaluronic Lip Gloss, $26; janeiredale.com
The Better Skin Co. Porefekter Bi-Phase Face Serum
100% of proceeds from the sale of this smoothing and pore-refining serum goes towards The Breasties, an organization that provides community and friendship, as well as makeovers and cosmetic education to women battling cancer.
Buy It! The Better Skin Co. Porefekter Bi-Phase Face Serum, $36; thebetterskinco.com
Argaux Drink Pink Kit
100% of proceeds from this wine set go towards Women's Cancer Research at City of Hope.
Buy It! Argaux Drink Pink Kit, $50; argaux.com