Breast Cancer Awareness Products That Are Giving Back in a Major Way

It’s October, so products—and social initiatives—to help fight breast cancer are everywhere. See the various ways these brands are going big all month long
By Jackie Fields
October 03, 2019 03:58 PM

1 of 11

Polo Ralph Lauren 'Live Love' T-shirt

Courtesy Ralph Lauren

100 percent of the purchase price from the sale of each light-pink tee (modeled by Sheryl Crow, who’s teaming with the brand on its Together in Pink campaign) will go to the Pink Pony Fund of the Polo Ralph Lauren Foundation or to an international network of cancer charities.

Buy It! $68; ralphlauren.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Olay Regenerist Whip Pink Ribbon Face Moisturizer

Courtesy Olay

100 percent of sales goes to Bright Pink, which focuses on prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer.

Buy It! $58.99; olay.com

3 of 11

Aerie Limited-Edition Hoodie

courtesy Aerie

100 percent of sales in the U.S. goes to Bright Pink.

Buy It! $44.95; ae.com

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 11

K Kane Chain Letter Neon Bracelet

When you use the code “PINK” at checkout, 50 percent of the purchase price goes to the Pink Agenda, which funds research and spreads breast cancer awareness among young professionals.

Buy It! $78 and up; k-kane.com

Advertisement

5 of 11

Estée Lauder Pink Perfection Lipstick Set

Courtesy Estee Lauder

100 percent of sales (a maximum donation of $470,000) goes to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, which supports critical research in detection and prevention.

Buy It! $35; esteelauder.com

6 of 11

Ford Warriors in Pink 'Warriors in Motion' Scarf

Courtesy Ford

100 percent of the net proceeds goes to Susan G. Komen, The Pink Fund or GoRide Health, which helps patients in need get to medical appointments.

Buy It! $36; fordcares.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 11

Jane Iredale 'Forever Pink' Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain

Courtesy Jane Iredale

100 percent of sales goes to Look Good Feel Better, which provides beauty tips to those diagnosed with cancer.

Buy It! $28; janeiredale.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 11

NVLA 'Warrior Princess Pink' Nail Polish

Courtesy NVLA

50 percent of each purchase goes to Pink Lotus Breast Center, which provides free screenings and treatment for underserved women.

Buy It! $18; nailvana.la

Advertisement

9 of 11

The Better Skin Co. Better Skin Super Shield Serum

Courtesy Better Skin Co.

100 percent of the purchase price goes to iGoPink, which provides education and resources for preventing, and surviving, breast cancer.

Buy It! $38; thebetterskinco.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 11

Thrive Causemetics' Social Initiative

Thrive Causemetics

During the month of October, when you repost this image in your public profile feed along with “#thrivecausemetics”, the brand will donate $5 to the Keep a Breast Foundation, which provides breast health education.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.