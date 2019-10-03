Breast Cancer Awareness Products That Are Giving Back in a Major Way

Polo Ralph Lauren 'Live Love' T-shirt
100 percent of the purchase price from the sale of each light-pink tee (modeled by Sheryl Crow, who’s teaming with the brand on its Together in Pink campaign) will go to the Pink Pony Fund of the Polo Ralph Lauren Foundation or to an international network of cancer charities.
Buy It! $68; ralphlauren.com
Olay Regenerist Whip Pink Ribbon Face Moisturizer
100 percent of sales goes to Bright Pink, which focuses on prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer.
Buy It! $58.99; olay.com
Aerie Limited-Edition Hoodie
100 percent of sales in the U.S. goes to Bright Pink.
Buy It! $44.95; ae.com
K Kane Chain Letter Neon Bracelet
When you use the code “PINK” at checkout, 50 percent of the purchase price goes to the Pink Agenda, which funds research and spreads breast cancer awareness among young professionals.
Buy It! $78 and up; k-kane.com
Estée Lauder Pink Perfection Lipstick Set
100 percent of sales (a maximum donation of $470,000) goes to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, which supports critical research in detection and prevention.
Buy It! $35; esteelauder.com
Ford Warriors in Pink 'Warriors in Motion' Scarf
100 percent of the net proceeds goes to Susan G. Komen, The Pink Fund or GoRide Health, which helps patients in need get to medical appointments.
Buy It! $36; fordcares.com
Jane Iredale 'Forever Pink' Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain
100 percent of sales goes to Look Good Feel Better, which provides beauty tips to those diagnosed with cancer.
Buy It! $28; janeiredale.com
NVLA 'Warrior Princess Pink' Nail Polish
50 percent of each purchase goes to Pink Lotus Breast Center, which provides free screenings and treatment for underserved women.
Buy It! $18; nailvana.la
The Better Skin Co. Better Skin Super Shield Serum
100 percent of the purchase price goes to iGoPink, which provides education and resources for preventing, and surviving, breast cancer.
Buy It! $38; thebetterskinco.com
Thrive Causemetics' Social Initiative
During the month of October, when you repost this image in your public profile feed along with “#thrivecausemetics”, the brand will donate $5 to the Keep a Breast Foundation, which provides breast health education.