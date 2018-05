After years of struggling with skin issues, Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez says she’s finally found a cure for her acne. The 23-year-old star shared before-and-after photos of her skin on Thursday, revealing a red, blemish-covered complexion, followed by nearly clear skin in the latest shot.

“Only recently did I discover it came down to my gut health, which I’ll be sharing a hell of a lot more about in the next few weeks,” she wrote. “No, it’s not plexus or any other supplement, it’s real raw food that you have to incorporate into your diet on a regular basis.”