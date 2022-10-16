'RHONY' Star Leah McSweeney Turns Heads in Hot Pink Metallic Cone Top at BravoCon 2022

The reality star was joined by fellow Bravo stars Taylor Armstrong, Erika Jayne, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Larsa Pippen and Drew Sidora onstage at the fan convention on Sunday

By
Published on October 16, 2022 03:04 PM
Leah McSweeney's Pink Cone Top at BravoCon. Michael Gioia /People
Photo: Michael Gioia /People

Leah McSweeney was a showstopper at BravoCon 2022.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 40, stepped out in a hot pink metallic cone top and gray pants for a panel discussion at the fan convention on Sunday. She completed the look with a pair of strappy heels.

She wore her long blonde hair down and kept her accessories to a minimum.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/leah-mcsweeney/" data-inlink="true">Leah McSweeney</a>'s Pink Cone Top at BravoCon. Lanae Brody/People
Lanae Brody/People

McSweeney was joined on stage by fellow Bravo stars Taylor Armstrong, Erika Jayne, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Larsa Pippen and Drew Sidora for a panel with Housewives across multiple franchises.

In July, Bravo and Peacock revealed that McSweeney would be starring on season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

In the first cast photo, McSweeney wore a pattern string bikini and a bucket hat alongside her costars Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton, and Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams.

In the photo, the women stood in front of two elephants, the animal for which Thailand is most well-known. The Real Housewives cast members appeared to be enjoying their exotic trip as they smiled beside the large animals and soak up the sun in swimsuits, workout gear and sandals.

"FIRST CAST PHOTO OF #RHUGT 3! THAT IS THE CAPTION." the post read beside the group shot.

"We're already obsessed with this group 😍" Peacock's Instagram account commented on the post, which amassed nearly 24,000 likes after four hours.

Other Real Housewives alums such as RHOM's Adriana de Moura and Kiki Barth also commented on the post, showing their love and support for the new Ultimate Girls Trip cast.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

Related Articles
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
When in Thailand! Peacock Reveals First Cast Photo of ''Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3' '
Bravocon Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Denise Richards,Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp
Everything to Know About BravoCon 2022, Including When It Is and Who Is Going to Be There
bravocon-g
BravoCon 2022: Here Are the More Than 100 Stars Who Will Be There — and When Tickets Go on Sale
Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein
Lea Black Is Back and Lisa Hochstein's 'Marriage Isn't Gonna Survive' in 'RHOM' Season 5 Trailer
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon Battle of the Sexes Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Arianna Madix and Mya Allen -- (Photo by: Monica Schipper/Bravo via Getty Images)
BravoCon 2022: All the Housewives and Bravo Stars Stopping by the Fan Convention
Taylor Armstrong
Taylor Armstrong Went Through 'So Much Trauma' on 'RHOBH', Promises a 'Different Side' on 'RHOC'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19130 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19135 -- Pictured: Kathy Hilton -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); Kyle Richards attends the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 08, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood
16 Bravolebrity Feuds Fans Hope Are Addressed at BravoCon 2022
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: See Inside the Housewives' $11.5M Turks and Caicos Villa
'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Is Headed to Thailand! Find Out Who's on Board
Porsha Williams; Tinsley Mortimer
Porsha Williams Replacing Tinsley Mortimer on 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3'
Real Housewives of Miami
'RHOM' Is Back! Meet the Cast: Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein & Larsa Pippen Return
The Real Housewives of Miami
'Real Housewives of Miami' 's Long-Awaited Fourth Season Teased in New Drama-Filled Trailer
Andy Cohen
'The Real Housewives of Dubai' ! Bravo Announces Newest 'Housewives'  Iteration, Sets Premiere for 2022
Merry Swissmas - Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon
Lifetime's 2022 Christmas Movie Lineup Stars Rita Moreno, Kelsey Grammer, Jana Kramer and More
sutton stracke
'Real' 'Housewives' from Different Franchises Hanging Out IRL
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding
The Ultimate 'Real Housewives' Wedding Photo Album
Real Housewives of Dubai
'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Stars Tease a Season 2 Return at BravoCon 2022: 'We're All Ready'