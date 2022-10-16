Leah McSweeney was a showstopper at BravoCon 2022.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 40, stepped out in a hot pink metallic cone top and gray pants for a panel discussion at the fan convention on Sunday. She completed the look with a pair of strappy heels.

She wore her long blonde hair down and kept her accessories to a minimum.

Lanae Brody/People

McSweeney was joined on stage by fellow Bravo stars Taylor Armstrong, Erika Jayne, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Larsa Pippen and Drew Sidora for a panel with Housewives across multiple franchises.

In July, Bravo and Peacock revealed that McSweeney would be starring on season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

In the first cast photo, McSweeney wore a pattern string bikini and a bucket hat alongside her costars Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton, and Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams.

In the photo, the women stood in front of two elephants, the animal for which Thailand is most well-known. The Real Housewives cast members appeared to be enjoying their exotic trip as they smiled beside the large animals and soak up the sun in swimsuits, workout gear and sandals.

"FIRST CAST PHOTO OF #RHUGT 3! THAT IS THE CAPTION." the post read beside the group shot.

"We're already obsessed with this group 😍" Peacock's Instagram account commented on the post, which amassed nearly 24,000 likes after four hours.

Other Real Housewives alums such as RHOM's Adriana de Moura and Kiki Barth also commented on the post, showing their love and support for the new Ultimate Girls Trip cast.

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.