Teresa Giudice's wedding look made quite an impression on her guests.

On Friday, during a BravoCon panel featuring stars from the many different Housewives shows, the ladies started talking about Giudice's recent summer wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin revealed what happened the moment Giudice, 50, first appeared in front of her guests.

"The tiara was huge," the reality TV personality said. "And honestly, I thought she f------ killed it."

Jennifer Aydin. Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Aydin, 45, continued describing the moment. "She came out looking like the queen of New Jersey, and she made it work," she said. "And you can see in some of the videos, when she came out, people gasped." After saying that, the BravoCon audience started laughing.

"No," Aydin explained. "They gasped because she was beautiful! We don't hate on Teresa Giudice here."

Cynthia Bailey, who starred on Real Housewives of Atlanta until she left in 2021, also attended Giudice's big day.

Mark Zunino/instagram; Milania Giudice/Instagram

"The wedding was phenomenal," raved the 55-year-old reality star. "I've never been to a wedding like that. The only complaint I had was, I've never seen so much food in my life. And then they had the audacity to have a Shake Shack food truck outside."

Giudice tied the knot with Ruelas in East Brunswick, N.J., this August surrounded by fellow Real Housewives and other celeb friends.

RELATED VIDEO: Teresa Giudice's Daughters Look So Grown Up in Ultra-Glam Bridesmaid Dresses at Her Wedding

The bride's dress was a custom Mark Zunino Atelier blush mermaid gown that featured 300-plus yards of hand-draped English netting. The train was more than 100 in. long, covered in crystal and pearl details with long white beaded evening gloves to match. Her veil was embroidered with three hearts and the words 'sempre insieme,' which mean 'always together' in Italian.

Giudice's wedding glam included day-to-night makeup looks, plus a headline-grabbing hairstyle that included $7,000 worth of extensions and 1,500 bobby pins.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Giudice also wore sheer beaded gloves for her ceremony, held in front of 220 guests at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, that were also custom created by the designer. The bride topped off her look with a custom crystal tiara from Bridal Styles Boutique in Brooklyn, N.Y.