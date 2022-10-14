Lifestyle Style Teresa Giudice's 'RHONJ' Costar Jennifer Aydin Says Wedding Attendees 'Gasped' at the Sight of Her Hair The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also said Giudice “came out looking like the queen of New Jersey” By Tracey Harrington McCoy Tracey Harrington McCoy Instagram Twitter Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw all of Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Senior Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo. She graduated Loyola University Maryland with a Bachelors in Journalism. People Editorial Guidelines and Lanford Beard Lanford Beard Lanford Beard has been with PEOPLE since 2015. In addition to serving as the Senior Digital TV Editor, she has edited for Lifestyle and News verticals across the site. Lanford previously worked at Entertainment Weekly, NBC News and Ralph Lauren, to name a few. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Master's of Science degree from Columbia University's School of Journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 14, 2022 04:52 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Teresa Giudice. Photo: Jill Zarin/Instagram Teresa Giudice's wedding look made quite an impression on her guests. On Friday, during a BravoCon panel featuring stars from the many different Housewives shows, the ladies started talking about Giudice's recent summer wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin revealed what happened the moment Giudice, 50, first appeared in front of her guests. "The tiara was huge," the reality TV personality said. "And honestly, I thought she f------ killed it." Everything to Know About BravoCon 2022! Jennifer Aydin. Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Relationship Timeline Aydin, 45, continued describing the moment. "She came out looking like the queen of New Jersey, and she made it work," she said. "And you can see in some of the videos, when she came out, people gasped." After saying that, the BravoCon audience started laughing. "No," Aydin explained. "They gasped because she was beautiful! We don't hate on Teresa Giudice here." Cynthia Bailey, who starred on Real Housewives of Atlanta until she left in 2021, also attended Giudice's big day. Mark Zunino/instagram; Milania Giudice/Instagram Teresa Giudice's Wedding Hair by the Numbers — 1,500 Bobby Pins, $7,000 Luxe Extensions and More! "The wedding was phenomenal," raved the 55-year-old reality star. "I've never been to a wedding like that. The only complaint I had was, I've never seen so much food in my life. And then they had the audacity to have a Shake Shack food truck outside." Giudice tied the knot with Ruelas in East Brunswick, N.J., this August surrounded by fellow Real Housewives and other celeb friends. RELATED VIDEO: Teresa Giudice's Daughters Look So Grown Up in Ultra-Glam Bridesmaid Dresses at Her Wedding The bride's dress was a custom Mark Zunino Atelier blush mermaid gown that featured 300-plus yards of hand-draped English netting. The train was more than 100 in. long, covered in crystal and pearl details with long white beaded evening gloves to match. Her veil was embroidered with three hearts and the words 'sempre insieme,' which mean 'always together' in Italian. Giudice's wedding glam included day-to-night makeup looks, plus a headline-grabbing hairstyle that included $7,000 worth of extensions and 1,500 bobby pins. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. Giudice also wore sheer beaded gloves for her ceremony, held in front of 220 guests at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, that were also custom created by the designer. The bride topped off her look with a custom crystal tiara from Bridal Styles Boutique in Brooklyn, N.Y.